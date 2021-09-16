Jennifer Garner Put A Twist On Applesauce That You MUST Try

Jennifer Garner whipped up two different batches of homemade applesauce to figure out which is healthier, and in the meantime documented all the downsides of shelf-stable applesauce. Garner posted the video as part of her partnership with Once Upon A Farm and to prove that there’s a healthy alternative to the type of applesauce that has occupied grocery shelves for decades. We’ve got to admit, Garner’s version of applesauce does look nutritiously delicious.

Jennifer Garner Is Making Magic In The Kitchen

In one of her latest Instagram uploads, Jennifer Garner created two different applesauce recipes and the end results speak for themselves. Garner created one batch of the apple-y goodness following a recipe to prepare it for shelf life at the grocery store. That method called for peeled apples (12), preservatives, and apple puree concentrate.

After painstakingly peeling her dozen apples and chopping them into cubes, she dumped them right into a pot where they were heated, mashed, strained, and heated some more. Throughout the process, Garner added a bit of extra water from time to time to keep the mixture from drying out.

With that same dozen apples, Garner created a different applesauce recipe, this time using the ingredients used in Once Upon A Farm’s Green Kale and Apples recipe. To match the number of apples, Garner also used 12 large stalks of kale. She added a few bananas and hemp seeds to bring it all together. This time around, instead of boiling the ingredients together, Garner simply pulverized and blended the mixture until it created a bright green, delicious-looking goop.

When she’d finished assembling both recipes, Garner held them up to compare them and the difference was clear to see. The first recipe hadn’t yielded very much, despite starting with the same 12 apples as the second recipe. Putting the yield amounts aside, by heating and repeatedly straining the first batch, Garner explained that many of the nutrients had been lost in the process.

Peeling the apples, which she hadn’t done for the Once Upon A Farm batch, had also resulted in a loss of fiber from the peels. Garner explained the process in the caption, writing, “as it’s cooked and cooked…and cooked, nutrients and texture are out the window. Additives like ‘apple purée concentrate’ (whatever that is), bring each serving to as much as 12 grams of sugar.”

Watch The Mouthwatering Video For Yourself Below

Meanwhile, the second batch was “blended up nice and cold, (as apples and kale should be) and put through high-pressure processing to preserve the color, taste, and texture of our farm fresh produce!” If given a choice, we’d definitely go for the batch on the right!