jennifer-garner-makes-heartbreaking-announcement-in-new-social-media-post

Right before the start of the holiday season, Jennifer Garner made a heartbreaking announcement that her beloved dog, Birdie, crossed the doggy rainbow bridge.

In one of her latest Instagram posts, the Elektra star shared photos and videos of Birdie as she mourned the pup’s passing. She welcomed the sweet golden retriever into her home shortly after her 2015 split from Ben Affleck.

“It seems nuts, given the world, to mourn a pet, but since we have shared Birdie with all of you,” Garner wrote in the post’s caption. “It only seems fair to let you know of her passing.”

Jennifer Garner revealed that Birdie wasn’t feeling herself a week before Thanksgiving. “We were surprised to learn that, not only was she very ill, she was at the end of her life,” Garner continued. She also stated that the beloved golden retriever may have been waiting for her eldest daughter, Violet, to come home for Thanksgiving break, just so the family could all be together to say goodbye.

“The vet told us that dogs often hang on until their person comes home from college,” the actress shared. “And we believe Birdie did just that, so that we could pet her soft ears together and thank her for being the world’s best dog.”

Sharing more details about Birdie, Jennifer Garner wrote about how the pup loved to be read to and always found her way into a pretend cooking show. She also knew just how to give people what they needed.

“She lived a happy dog life and is now in the role she was born to play: angel girl,” Garner added. “It’s a gift to love and be loved by such a creature as Birdie the Doggie.”

Social Media Followers Mourn the Loss of Birdie With Jennifer Garner

Alongside Jennifer Garner, other Instagram users mourned the loss of sweet Birdie.

Jennifer Aniston, a friend of Garner’s, wrote in the post’s comment section, “Oh Jen… I’m so sorry. Sending so much love.”

Fellow actress Glenn Close also mourned Birdie’s passing. “I know that pain so well. My greatest comfort is to know they become our guardian angels,” Close wrote. “Even though you might not hear her nails clicking on the floor behind you, Birdie is there. She will also be sitting on the wings of any aircraft her family flies on. No winds can dislodge her from her vigil. Bless Birdie, who blessed your family.”

Other Instagram users posted sweet and supportive comments for Garner and her family. “Losing a pet is the most broken my heart has ever been…. But also the GREATEST love my heart has known.”