Jennifer Garner Jumps Into The Fire By Hand-Forging Christmas Ornaments

A lot of people take Christmas very seriously, but Jennifer Garner is on another level! The actress recently posted an Instagram video that shows just how serious she is about her holiday decorations.

Garner Heads To West Virginia Metalworks To Make Christmas Ornaments

“Nothing makes my bells jingle like West Virginia artisans,” Garner captioned a video of herself.

“My friends, Matt & Tessie @wallacemetalworks, invited me to their forgery this summer (after designing and making the most beautiful fire screens for my house) and talked me through crafting one of their coveted hand-forged Christmas ornaments. Remember when you’re shopping for the holidays—support your local artists!”

The video shows the actress creating two beautiful silver flower ornaments. Garner removes the metal from the forge, hammers it into shape, twists the dangling ends into curls, and continues to shape the metal with a hammer and pliers.

Followers Calls Her ‘The Most Fun Celebrity Out There’

Her Instagram followers loved the video, with some even requesting Garner make them something— “a stingray!”—on her next trip to the metalworks. Another praised her for promoting a West Virginia business.

“I love how you always support people from your home state! Thank you!” they wrote. “How are you the most fun celebrity out there? I love your videos,” another one of Garner’s followers wrote.

Wallace Metalworks also commented on the post, writing, “You are the BEST and we can’t thank you enough!!!! We love working with you – and having you forge in our shop was just the icing on the cake Can’t wait to start the next project.”

More Christmas Posts From Garner

Hand-making Christmas ornaments isn’t the only way Garner is getting in the holiday spirit! She recently shared another Instagram video of herself in a giant, inflatable Santa suit. She holds a plate of cookies and pretends to be stuffed.

Then, Garner-as-Santa picks up a new plate of snacks, with a note that reads, “Dear Santa, in case you’re tired of all that sugar.” Garner gets a boost of energy after snacking on fruit and vegetable packets from Once Upon a Farm, her food company.

From crafting her own Christmas ornaments to thinking up new treats to leave out for Santa, Garner is definitely taking Christmas cheer to a whole new level!

