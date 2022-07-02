Jennifer Garner’s Impressive Jumping Workout Routine Had A Deeper Meaning

Jennifer Garner is known for posting her workout videos, from casual stretching to more intense exercises. The actress recently posted a clip of herself doing a pretty serious workout, with a pretty serious hashtag.

Garner Shares Political Statement In New Workout Video

“Get in formation,” Garner captioned the video of herself jumping off and on boxes and trampolines. “#BansOffOurBodies.” While many were impressed with the high-intensity workout, others applauded the actress for the statement she made with her hashtag.

#BansOffOurBodies refers to the recent decision by the Supreme Court to strike down Roe V. Wade and the protests that are spreading across America in defense of a woman’s right to choose.

Garner’s Instagram followers were quick to show their support for the actress and her political message. “f*ck it UPPPPPPP,” Gracie Abrams, pop singer and director J.J. Abrams’ daughter, commented. Garner’s personal trainer Beth Nicely wrote, “Let’s GO, Jen!!! #bansoffourbodies”

Fans loved the video, too. “#Bansoffourbodies! Work that anger in the right direction!” one person wrote. Another commented, “Omg I f*cking love this! Thank you so much @jennifer.garner !! We are p*ssed but we are fierce and will fight this.”

Garner’s Workout Routine

Garner’s high-intensity workout video shows her using 12’ and 18’ inch boxes to work out her legs, jumping off and on them. She also utilizes a trampoline, leaning forward to do a handstand, then springing off back into a standing position.

It’s not serious all the time, though. The video clip also shows Garner taking some time for a dance break, spinning around to “Break My Soul,” the latest song from Beyoncé. The actress is pretty devoted to her training, according to trainer Nicely.

Trainer: ‘I Consider Her A Professional Athlete’

“[Garner] likes to work really hard, she’s very, very strong,” Nicely told Shape, sharing that the actress is a “great dancer” as well. “I consider her a professional athlete in what she’s capable of physically. We both love to dance, we both love to work hard, I think it’s a good combination. She’s definitely someone that loves to show up and get a workout in and feel good.”

Garner’s friends and followers love getting an inside look at the actress’ high-energy workouts, and appreciate her willingness to speak out on a controversial topic that she believes in.

