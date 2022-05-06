Jennifer Garner Says This Drugstore Product Helps To “Instantly” Plump And Soften Her Skin

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Jennifer Garner is a true treasure. In addition to being an accomplished actress, she is passionate about issues that are important to her, including the environment and homegrown ingredients.

Garner, the co-founder of the organic kid’s food brand Once Upon a Farm, has always cared about what we put in our bodies. But she also emphasizes the importance of what we put on it as well.

Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Products

As a longtime Neutrogena ambassador, Garner has always been vocal about how she uses their products in her daily skincare routine. However, three Hydro Boost products are among the products the 50-year-old actress swears by when it comes to keeping her anti-aging routine in check.

Hydro Boost Gel Cream

(Neutrogena)

With more than 27,000 five-star reviews on Amazon alone, Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream has some sort of cult following. (The water gel version of this product is a Suggest favorite, too.) There are some users who call the cream “nothing short of miraculous,” and Garner agrees, calling it her “baby.”

She suggests it may be her favorite product Neutrogena has ever created. “I can instantly tell the difference, it just looks fresh and plump and better,” she told InStyle. “There are all these little micro-lines that once I put this on, they go away,” she added.

Hydro Boost Serum

(Neutrogena)

Garner credits the gel-cream with instantly plumping her skin with the combination of hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and vitamin B5. But the Hydro Boost Serum takes it one step further.

Hydro Boost Serum hydrates the skin, restoring its natural moisture barrier to make it look smooth and supple. She attributes her radiant, dewy, youthful appearance to Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Serum.

“There are so many skin products out there. But one that does make a difference is the Hydro Boost serum because it’s a hydration complex, which is the hyaluronic acid, the glycerin, and the B5; you really can’t go wrong,” she explains.

Hydro Boost Cleansing Gel

(Neutrogena)

The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Cleansing Gel and makeup remover is soapless, oil-free, and paraben-free. Despite that, it effectively removes bacteria from the skin. By locking in the skin’s moisture, it leaves it looking refreshed, plump, and supple.

Garner loves this hydrating cleanser so much that she keeps it everywhere. “I have it in my shower. I have it next to my sink because it’s perfect for taking your makeup off, and dirt, oil, pollution,” she said. “But it protects that natural moisture barrier your skin has, so it doesn’t strip your skin.”

One might think that someone as glowing and youthful as the 50-year-old actress and mother of three must drop thousands of dollars in skincare. But you can find all of Garner’s go-to products at your local drugstore for less than $20 per product.

And with the help of Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost products, you can enjoy the most hydrated, supple skin of your life—just like Jennifer.

More From Suggest