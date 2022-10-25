Jennifer Garner Co-Stars With Her Dog In Adorable Video Reciting Witchy Rhyme For Halloween

It’s clear that Halloween is one of Jennifer Garner’s favorite holidays. The actress has been posting a lot about the holiday, and her latest video features a cameo from her adorable dog, as well as some cool special effects.

Garner And Dog Dress Up Like ‘Three Little Ghostesses’

“Three little ghostesses, Sitting on postesses, Eating buttered toastesses, Greasing their fistesses, Up to their wristesses, Oh, what beastesses To make such feastesses! #HappyHalloween,” Garner captioned her video.

The clip shows the actress in elaborate makeup and a black and purple dress. As she backs up from the camera and goes to sit in one of her kitchen chairs, two other figures appear: another Garner and her dog Birdie, dressed up like ghosts. Garner is wearing a shredded white dress and matching wig, while Birdie patiently sports a torn up pillowcase.

Garner recites the poem she mentioned in her caption, “Three Ghostesses,” a Halloween rhyme originally by M Ryan Taylor, then disappears in a puff of smoke. Birdie fades from view, while the Garner in white gets up to turn off the camera. The actress’ followers loved how much fun she had with her Halloween costumes.

“You are ADORABLE,” one wrote. Another joked, “You’re so fun! I’m not sure your participant of the furry variety was quite satisfied with only toast.” Someone else commented, “Birdie is such a good sport!!!”

One follower gushed, “If you look up Wholesome in the dictionary there’s a photo of you.” Another laughed, “Birdie is not amused.” This isn’t the only Halloween post Garner has made recently.

Garner’s Halloween Posts

The actress also posted a video reflecting back on previous Halloween costumes, joking about how she doesn’t really go for “super flirty” outfits for the holiday. She shared photos and videos from Halloweens past, from witch costumes, to a memorable mailbox outfit.

In another video the actress posted to Instagram of a commencement address she gave at Denison University, Garner told the crowd, “When it comes to Halloween costumes, go funny over sexy. Why would you dress like a flirty nurse when you could be a mailbox?” It looks like Garner is having tons of fun with the upcoming holiday, and her fans are loving all these looks at her Halloween costumes throughout the month!

