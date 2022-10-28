Jennifer Garner Nearly Breaks Down In Interview With Rabbi About Antisemitism

Jennifer Garner got emotional in a recent Instagram video that showed a conversation she had with Rabbi Rachel Kobrin. The actress was almost in tears as she discussed the rising spike in antisemitism amid controversy caused by Kanye West’s recent comments.

Rabbi Rachel Kobrin: ‘It’s Up To All Of Us To Speak And Reach Out’

“I’m a little nervous and uncomfortable,” Garner started the interview, referring to the sensitive nature of the topic she was about to discuss. She went on to talk about Kobrin’s experiences with “victimhood,” and Kobrin thanked the actress for calling on her to talk about this subject.

“When there’s antisemitism, when we see signs above the 405 Freeway…it’s up to all of us, I think, to speak and to reach out,” Kobrin said. “To bring light to this space of darkness is so deeply appreciated.”

She is referring to banners that were hung over the Los Angeles freeway with messages like “Kanye is right about the Jews.” The rapper has recently been making headlines for his comments regarding Jewish people, both in interviews and on social media.

Garner Gets Emotional While Alluding To Kanye West’s Comments

One tweet that has since been deleted reads, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 [sic] on JEWISH PEOPLE,” referring to the “defcon” military alert. The tweet continued, “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Surely there’s no Kanye fan dumb enough to defend this.



…surely! pic.twitter.com/jnMJhkrlZk — anthony “light 1” fantano (@theneedledrop) October 9, 2022

Garner seemingly addressed West during her conversation with Kobrin, but did not mention the rapper by name. “I can’t say the name of anyone who is such an anti-semite, I can’t give that person any attention, I can’t post pictures that, to me, feel like we’re just spreading the idea that—I don’t want to look at hate, I don’t want to spread it,” the clearly upset actress said.

“When this stuff happens, we don’t feel okay. We feel jarred,” Kobrin added. She went on to cite statistics that showed last year, there were more acts of anti-semitism than any other year before. She also talked about having to provide security at synagogues and Jewish community centers.

Ending In Prayer

The pair continued to discuss how the support of non-Jewish people means a lot to the Jewish community at a time like this, as well as the importance of connecting with communities who need support.

The video ended with a prayer to have “the courage and the capacity to walk arm-in-arm and bring strength and grace to one another. Garner and Kobrin’s conversation is a wonderful example of the ways people are coming together amidst so much darkness.

