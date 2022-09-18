Jennifer Garner’s Beauty Advice Is A Refreshing Take From The Typical Hollywood Excess

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Jennifer Garner has been in the spotlight for decades. She’s chameleon-like in the way she can look like the girl-next-door one minute, but then seamlessly become a glam goddess for Hollywood award shows the next.

However, the actress is mostly low-maintenance in her day-to-day life, making her even more relatable. She’s passionate about things and people important to her. And she’s gone through hard things, but whenever she’s repping for brands or acting silly on Instagram, her joy becomes infectious.

Garner recently spoke to Harpers Bazaar on a number of topics, but her refreshing take on beauty really caught our eye. When asked what beauty advice she would pass down to her daughters, she replied, “My beauty advice is always the same: Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead. We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face.”

Her beauty advice is something everyone should hear, young and old. And it seems like she takes her own advice. Her philanthropic work includes advocacy for the Save The Children organization. She co-founded an organic-food company Once Upon A Farm, whose goal is to provide nutritious and quality food to children. And as Garner has gotten older (she turned 50 this year), she’s discovered different passions and products that she’s incorporated into her routine to help her look and feel her best.

Garner’s Simple Beauty Routine

The Adam Project star isn’t partial to lots of makeup, daily blowouts, or using Botox. Instead, Garner explained that investing in a solid self-care routine is at the core of her beauty routine.

“My hair philosophy is the same way as how I approach makeup, which is that if you take care of your skin and hair, then you should feel good without adding anything major,” Garner shared with BAZAAR.com. “As I get older, I probably need more mascara or to give my roots a little help, but I don’t have to do that, because I know that my skin and hair are as strong as ever.”

Virtue Labs Is Garner’s Go-To Hair Brand

The actress partnered with Virtue Labs in 2019, a women-owned brand that is leading the way in the biotech/beauty space. She’s been enthusiastically touting their award-winning products in the years since, like how their proprietary Alpha Keratin 60ku protein has helped healed major damage in her hair.

Some of her favorite haircare products from Virtue Labs include the Virtue Healing Oil, the Recovery Shampoo and Conditioner set, and the 6-in-1 styler.

RELATED: Jennifer Garner’s On-Set Style Features Her Go-To Hair Brand For Healthy, Voluminous Results

“My day usually starts with a really hard workout. Then, it gets all gross, so I have to wash it—most likely with the Virtue Recovery or the Full line. I always do a mask over the weekend to treat my hair,” Garner told BAZAAR.com. “Once I’m out of the shower and give it a towel dry, I always use a little 6-in-1.”

“And then, I am really into the new Frizz Block Smoothing Spray right now,” she continued. “I didn’t realize that I had frizz in my hair until I used it in this heat we’ve been having—and I realized that, yep, I do have frizz.”

She Loves This Drugstore Skincare Brand

As a longtime brand ambassador for Neutrogena (since 2007, in fact), Garner’s taken a liking to several of the affordable brand’s products.

Her go-to Neutrogena products include the Hydro Boost Gel Cream, Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil, and of course a daily sunscreen, typically the Invisible Daily Defense Face Serum SPF 60+.

Garner’s “less is more” approach to beauty is refreshing in a TikTok world of shapewear, “getting glam,” and contouring. Her advice to look outside yourself and try to use your time for others is needed.

She advocates for children, brightens our days with her Pretend Cooking Show on Instagram, and entertains us with family-friendly movies. We will take her advice all day long! And supporting brands like Neutrogena and Virtue Labs is a no-brainer when the results are so obvious.

More From Suggest