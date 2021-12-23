Jennifer Garner Allegedly Yelled At Jennifer Lopez On Call, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick Supposedly Living Separate Lives, Plus More Celeb Gossip

Celebrity relationships are often volatile, especially if you follow the tabloids. Even well-established couples, like Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, aren’t immune to tabloid speculation. Friends of the actress have claimed that the couple was essentially living separate lives thanks to Parker’s involvement in the Sex And The City reboot, …And Just Like That.

We also encountered a report claiming Jennifer Garner called up her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s new girlfriend Jennifer Lopez to yell at her.

Kim Kardashian is allegedly taking the low road according to one tabloid report and has allegedly called out her estranged husband Kanye West for being bad in bed. Kardashian has apparently had a change of heart about her ex’s bedroom skills after experiencing what her new flame Pete Davidson has to offer.

We scoured the tabloids for the latest gossip and rumors, and we weren’t disappointed by this most recent batch.

Jennifer Garner Called Jennifer Lopez To Yell At Her Amid Ben Affleck Drama?

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter, Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez was allegedly shocked after Jennifer Garner called her up after Thanksgiving and gave her the business, according to a new report from OK!. Garner was reportedly upset with Lopez because Ben Affleck ducked out of her family’s get-together early in order to celebrate with Lopez’s children.

Why Garner was so upset over Affleck’s reaction to her anger, and Lopez’s alleged reaction to the phone call, can be read here.

Kim Kardashian Calling Out Kanye West For Being ‘Bad In Bed’ After Fling With Pete Davidson?

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In a recent edition of the National Enquirer, Kim Kardashian is reportedly furious with her past self for putting up with estranged husband Kanye West’s allegedly subpar bedroom skills. The mom-of-four apparently had her eyes opened to West’s lackluster abilities thanks to her new relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson.

Learn more about Kardashian and West’s flagging intimacy in the years leading up to her filing for divorce, as well as our own analysis of the rumor, by clicking here.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Pals Worried About Matthew Broderick Divorce?

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

This week’s issue of Woman’s Day claims friends of Sarah Jessica Parker are worried for her marriage with Matthew Broderick, with one source insisting, “they were practically living separate lives by the time that show ended.” With a second season of Parker’s hit SATC reboot almost guaranteed, some friends fear that the two won’t make it to their 25th wedding anniversary.

Read the full story, which includes other alleged pressure points for the couple’s marriage, by clicking here.

