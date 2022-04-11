Guess Who Had These Adorable Dimples As A Baby

It’s always fun to see what celebrities looked like before they were famous. One well-known actress posted a childhood throwback picture where her famous dimples can clearly be seen, even as a child.

The Actress’ Sweet Baby Photo

So, who did this adorable toddler grow up to be? Jennifer Garner! The actress posted the photo with the caption “Casual. #tbt” In the picture, you can already recognize Garner’s now-famous smile.

Garner’s friends and followers filled the comment section with thoughts about how cute she was as a child. Actress Yara Shahidi left five heart-eye emojis, while Rita Wilson wrote, “T​​his is absolutely precious.”

Fans loved the throwback picture, too. “You haven’t changed,” one fan wrote. “Same face!” Another commented, “Dimples forever. What a beautiful baby and still beautiful inside and out!”

Garner’s Many Throwback Posts

The actress posts a lot of throwback pictures, whether it’s childhood snapshots or photos from her early days in Hollywood. She captioned a recent post of her as a child, “Someone I love: little Jen. Chances are good that I caught this fish because Uncle Robert pointed out exactly where it would be hiding in the pond on the family farm.”

Fans loved that throwback pic as well. One person commented, “Cutest little person, cutest big person!” Another wrote, “I’d bet you caught it too! Nice pic for a great memory. You are so sweet to share!”

Another post was of her Rolling Stone cover. “Twenty years ago this week,” she wrote under the photo from her Alias days. “How do you still look exactly the same?!!! Gorgeous!” celebrity chef Ina Garten commented. Fellow actress Zoe Saldana wrote, “you were one of my idols, still are lady!”

From old childhood pictures to shots from the 2000s, the actress clearly enjoys sharing her life with her followers. Fans love old photos of their favorite celebrities, and Garner is one star who always delivers!

