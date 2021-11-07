Jennifer Garner Accused of ‘Hiding’ Ring Finger Amid Engagement Rumors

Is Jennifer Garner engaged? Such a simple question has the rumor mill churning. A firm spotlight is on her fingers as everyone’s on ring watch. Here’s what’s going on.

Big Engagement Ring?

Garner is doing nothing, yet she’s still causing a stir. Reports are pouring in that she’s engaged to John Miller, a restauranteur whom she’s dated for three years. The 13 Going on 30 star is a pretty private person and doesn’t discuss her love life very much eat all. Despite that, tabloids are still confident that she and Miller are serious, and could be getting engaged.

These rumors got a shot in the arm last week when Garner did an Instagram Live video with Judy Greer. The two discussed the benefits of staying sober-ish, but that’s not what tabloids were drawn to. Instead, all anyone seemed to notice was the diamond on Garner’s left hand. Page Six noticed, and used the ring as proof that she’s secretly engaged.

Ring watching is a dangerous practice, however, as they’re not exactly as reliable as marriage certificates or even press releases. We pointed out that the ring in question was probably actually on Garner’s right hand, as she likes to keep a bracelet and watch on the left wrist, while those appeared to be on her right wrist in the video. Zoom mirrors images by default, which we suspect is the real reason it looked like an engagement ring.

Now There’s No Ring

After the Instagram Live video, Garner went out for a walk in New York City. The Daily Mail procured some photos, and they’re rather revealing. The usual bracelet on her left wrist is there, but there’s no ring on her left hand. This seems to confirm that reports of her engagement were greatly exaggerated.

It’s worth noting that she was not out with Miller, nor was he seen when Garner went trick or treating with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Miller and Garner have been the center of rumors for years now. We’ve seen stories about these two getting married before, and obviously, those were all totally false. Bearing this in mind, it’s hard to trust recent engagement stories.

Who Knows

Through all of these reports, Garner and her reps have remained silent. With the likely flipped video and now no ring one thing is for sure: studying fingers isn’t an exact science, and nobody really has any idea if Garner’s engaged or not. Until she addresses it, one should approach this situation with caution. It’s completely possible that Garner is privately engaged, but there’s no ring-based evidence to support this.