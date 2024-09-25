Jennifer Aniston’s LA Home Swatted, Sparks Police Investigation

Actress and mogul Jennifer Aniston was reportedly the latest celebrity victim of a troubling trend in Tinseltown known as “swatting.”

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that someone reached out to the police to express worry about a friend’s well-being. However, they did not name the beloved Friends star.

Per the outlet, police said the caller reported that his friend was “not doing well”. The caller then requested a welfare check, providing only the address while remaining anonymous.

TMZ learned that authorities arrived at the location shortly after midnight. They were greeted by security personnel who were taken aback by their unexpected visit.

That’s when police discovered they were at Aniston’s residence. According to the officers, they spoke with the 55-year-old The Morning Show actress. She assured them that everything was fine and that she had no intentions of self-harm.

To prevent another potential “swatting,” police have documented the location. They plan to consult with security during any future welfare checks, thereby avoiding unnecessary disturbances to Aniston.

Police Reportedly Plan to Further Investigate Jennifer Aniston Getting ‘Swatted’

However, this case is far from closed. TMZ reports that the police are treating the call as a swatting incident and are now conducting a deeper investigation into the matter.

Of course, Aniston is not the first celebrity to be targeted by a swatting prank. High-profile figures such as Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, and Justin Bieber have all experienced similar hoax calls, which led to an unexpected police presence at their homes.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston has more cheerful news following reportedly being swatted. To celebrate the launch of her children’s book, Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life, set to release on October 1, she is introducing The Clydeo Fund to support animal rescue organizations worldwide.

Aniston wanted to “create a fund where we can donate to these animals all over the world and inspire people to just throw in a dollar. It all adds up,” she told People. “We can get awareness out and help the shelters that are in desperate need.”

Every dollar donated to the fund will aid organizations in rescuing, rehabilitating, and securing forever homes for animals in need.

Aniston says that she created her new picture book, inspired by her rescue dog Clyde, to encourage children to explore their interests. First introduced as an animated character on Aniston’s Instagram in 2021, Clyde now stars in his own series of four children’s books.