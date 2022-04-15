Jennifer Aniston Apparently Loves This Hydrating Serum Stick That 90% Of Users Claim Soften Fine Lines In Just 4 Weeks

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Jennifer Aniston is looking more youthful than ever at 53. Even though the A-lister’s pro-aging stance has given her some positive beauty vibes, it’s also her beauty routine that keeps her looking incredible.

While Aniston often shares her best skin-care and wellness tips with her fans, it’s a rare treat to get a full glimpse of the beauty icon’s makeup arsenal. Luckily, the HBO Morning Show star posted a picture of her makeup artist, Angela Levin, and hairstylist, Chris McMillan, in front of a bunch of beauty products on a recent Instagram story.

(@jenniferaniston/Instagram)

Interestingly, one product in the sea of eye candy instantly caught our attention, as it’s affordably priced and all the rage online. But, before we delve into the coveted serum that caught our eye, let us run down some of the rest of the goodies Aniston may use as part of her pre-show ritual.

Jennifer Aniston’s Dream Team

Aniston’s makeup artist Angela Levin has a range of skincare products for prepping Aniston’s skin for the screen. Some notable products appear to be Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream, La Mer The Renewal Oil, and Dior Dreamskin Skin Perfector.

One noteworthy product from the must-have skincare collection was Tatcha The Serum Stick. Featuring 80% squalane and Japanese lemon balm, this clever-to-use serum gently targets wrinkles and dry skin instantaneously as well as over time. While great all over, this serum is particularly adept at fighting fine lines around the eyes and laugh lines.

Incredibly hydrating, the weightless serum melts into the skin and locks in moisture. This makes it ideal to use under makeup, as it helps to prevent foundation and powder from settling into lines or latching onto dry patches. No wonder Aniston’s makeup artist chose this convenient serum to help her achieve her seamless look.

According to an expert-graded survey, 96% of users saw an immediate improvement in dryness, 96% saw improved skin texture in just two weeks, and 90% agreed fine lines appeared softer in just four weeks.

Due to its solid form, the Tatcha Serum Stick is convenient and easy to use, which is a plus for many users. “It glides on smoothly, is never greasy, and can be used to specifically target whatever area you find is dry and in need of moisture,” an Amazon reviewer commented. “I would recommend this stick to anyone that has dry skin anywhere on their face and wants to directly target the area in question with soothing moisture,” they added.

Another Tatcha product that caught our eye is The Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask. Also featuring squalene and Japenese peach, the non-sticky jelly melts into lips to lock in moisture and restore lushness. Incredibly, 100% of users in an independent clinical study noticed an immediate improvement in their lips, and after two weeks noted less dryness and flakiness.

(Tatcha)

We’re adding all of Aniston’s favorites to our wishlist right now. But if we had to choose just one to put in our makeup bag, it would definitely be the Tatcha Serum Stick. With Tatcha, you can keep your skin hydrated and nourished on the go, so you’re always ready for the red carpet.

