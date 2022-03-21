Jennifer Aniston Has Been A Style Icon Since First Golden Globes Red Carpet In 1996

When it comes to the red carpet, Jennifer Aniston is nothing if not consistent. The Morning Show star has developed a reputation for killing it on the red carpet, and for good reason. Ever since she rose to superstar status on the beloved sitcom Friends in 1995, she’s kept the jaw-dropping fashionista moments coming, including at her very first Golden Globes red carpet.

For as long as she’s had a presence in Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston has probably the best record when it comes to smoking hot red carpet looks. She’s not afraid to take a risk or two on the red carpet, but it’s those risks that make it such a delight to watch her strut her stuff. Whether she’s wearing the biggest designer names or something she grabbed out of her closet and threw together, Aniston always brings her A-game.

The Latest And Greatest From Jennifer Aniston

There are so many different elements of this Saint Laurent spaghetti strap column dress that make it a standout. The layered ruffles along the neckline give the touch of texture needed to add some dimension to the top of Aniston’s dress, which expertly draws eyes away from the dynamic slit along the front of the dress to Aniston’s face. This perfectly balanced look will remain one for the record books.

We love the deceptively simple beauty of this black Valentino couture dress, which comes with an almost hip-high slit in the skirt to show off Aniston’s strappy black Versace heels. Aniston opted for only a few pieces of jewelry, which were by Fred Leighton, which left her looking polished and chic. Though Aniston was only at the Golden Globes that year to present an award, she definitely walked away as the Best Dressed of the night.

Ahead Of Her Time, Style-Wise

Before cut-out designs became the latest trend in 2021, taking over red carpets by the dozens, Aniston turned heads while attending the Screen Actor Guild Awards with close friend and Friends co-star Courteney Cox. She wore a navy LIKELY Estella maxi gown, with cutouts that ran down the front of the dress, ending just above her navel. Cox also sparkled in a white blouse with a deep plunging neckline surrounded by festive ruffles.

In 2001, Aniston was accompanied down the red carpet by her other Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer for the 27th Annual People’s Choice Awards. For the occasion, Aniston wore a black cut-out silk Charmeuse maxi-dress designed by Dion Lee, an Australian designer. The plunging neckline made the perfect resting spot for Aniston’s gem-encrusted cross necklace.

Risk Taker, Look Maker

As we move even earlier into Aniston’s red carpet timeline, designers get harder to pinpoint, but the fashions are no less impressive. Take this two-piece number Aniston wore for the 1999 SAG Awards. Handkerchief tops were all the rage at the time, and she balanced out the bare skin up top by completely covering her lower half with a floor-sweeping skirt. Some might consider this a risky look, we think it’s a winning one.

Equally impressive is this gothic-style lace gown Aniston wore for the Fire & Ice Ball charitable event she attended in 1997 with Kudrow and Cox. The black lace gown came with a deep v-neck and Aniston stayed on theme with her makeup and accessories. She gave her eyes an extra layer of black eyeliner and wore a layered, beaded necklace with a dangling cross. Spooky, yet fabulous.

Jennifer Aniston’s First Red Carpet

BEVERLY HILLS, UNITED STATES: The cast of the hit US TV show “Friends” from L to R: Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, and Courteney Cox pose for photographers as they arrive for the 53rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on 21 January in Beverly Hills. “Friends” is nominated for Best Comedy Television Series. AFP PHOTO Mike NELSON (Photo credit should read MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Of course one of the first times Jennifer Aniston walked the red carpet, she was rocking her iconic “Rachel” haircut. Others have worn the short and layered style over the years, but there’s no denying there’s something extra special about the original.

Aniston arrived at the 53rd Annual Golden Globe Awards red carpet accompanied by some familiar friends, including Matthew Perry. While we don’t know the designer of the simple, pale sheath dress Aniston wore, we’re definitely fans. Sometimes simple is best. In this case, it allowed Aniston to shine all the brighter at her very first Golden Globes Award.

