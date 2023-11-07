Jennifer Aniston Reportedly ‘Struggling’ After Matthew Perry’s Death Friends Say

Sources say that the 54-year-old actress is struggling to cope with Matthew Perry’s death.

Jennifer Aniston has been deeply affected by the passing of Matthew Perry, according to a source who spoke to Page Six.

Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA



The 54-year-old actor’s assistant found him deceased in his hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home. The death came at a nationwide surprise after he was seen just hours ago and in “good spirits” on the pickleball court that he frequented.

Aniston is one of the four surviving members of the cast of Friends following his untimely death that has been ruled out as an accidental drowning until further details surface.

The cast members were all present for Perry’s funeral that took place on Friday, November 3rd.

“Out of the remaining five, Jen and Courteney [Cox] are reeling the most, and Jen is probably the one who is struggling most acutely,” the same source disclosed.

“It’s a second massive loss in less than a year, with the one-year anniversary of her dad’s death just around the corner. She still hasn’t fully regained her footing from that, and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet.”

Roughly a year ago, the Marley & Me actress’ father, John Aniston, passed away. She referred to him as “one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew,” in an emotional Instagram post at the time:

“She is trying to regroup and recover but it’s been a completely devastating blow,” the source added.

Aniston joined her fellow cast members, including Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc, to pay their respects at Perry’s funeral. The gathering took place at Forest Lawn cemetery in Los Angeles on a Friday, just a stone’s throw from the Warner Bros. studios, where they had spent a decade filming the iconic NBC sitcom.

The Mother’s Day actress could be seen walking behind the other cast members with her security guard.

Although the cast came together to reflect on Perry’s life, they opted not to attend the private burial ceremony because it was reserved for family and close friends. During the service, the Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush hit “Don’t Give Up” resonated in the background, adding a poignant touch to the occasion.

Shutterstock



Before his death, Perry was open about his struggles with addiction. He praised Aniston for checking in on him from time to time.

“She was the one that reached out the most. You know, I’m really grateful to her for that,” Perry said, referring to Aniston in an October 2022 interview with Diane Sawyer.

Perry also shared that it was Aniston who confronted Perry about his addiction problem after it began to affect his performance and his fellow cast members on the set of Friends.

Perry also revealed that he once had a crush on the Cake actress. The two met through mutual friends three years before they began to work on the sitcom. In his memoir, Perry shared how Aniston let him down gently when he tried to shoot his shot with her.

“She declined (which made it very difficult to actually go out with her), but said that she’d love to be friends with me, and I compounded the compound by blurting, ‘We can’t be friends!’

WireImage

Although Perry still had feelings for her when they started Friends, which first aired in September 1994, he said his feelings did eventually fade. This was mainly because of the actress’ “deafening lack of interest.”

However, Perry and Aniston became close friends as the continued to work together on the set. This friendship would persist throughout Perry’s journey to sobriety.

In another recent story, Gwyneth Paltrow and Molly Hurwitz also reflect on the romance between them and the late actor. Hurwitz admitted that Perry was a “complicated man” but she “loved him deeper than I could comprehend.”

We hope that Jennifer Aniston can find comfort during this time.