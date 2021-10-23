Jennifer Aniston Racks Up 4 Million ‘Likes’ With Stroll Down Memory Lane And Her Iconic Hairstyles

Jennifer Aniston is continuously stunning fans with her seemingly ageless figure. However, the former Friends actress turned back the hands of time with her recent Instagram post, sending several of her followers into a tizzy. In the post, Aniston included several pictures of the various hairstyles she’s rocked throughout her time in film and television. So, let’s find out which hairstyle Aniston’s fans loved most!

Jennifer Aniston’s Endless Number Of Hairstyles

Although many people best know Jennifer Aniston and her iconic looks from her time on Friends, the actress proved her career stretches much farther than the TV show. Yesterday, Aniston shared ten photos showcasing some of her most iconic hairstyles throughout the years.

Now, in no way was the post intended to portray every hairstyle Aniston has rocked, but the ones she did share instantly blew up on Instagram. “Choose your player, hair edition…,” Aniston captioned the photo gallery, also ensuring she tagged her new haircare line, LolaVie.

The hairstyles Aniston included in the post ranged from her time on Friends (rocking an iconic “Rachel” haircut) to her most recent role on The Morning Show (sporting dark blond layers). The actress also shared photos of her wearing a high ponytail, bangs, an updo, layered blond tresses, and periods where she had darker brown hair.

Along with the reminder that Aniston can literally pull off any hairstyle, she proved there’s no acting role out there she can’t absolutely dominate. With that, hairstyles from some of her movies, like Horrible Bosses, Cake, Dumplin, and Marley & Me, were all featured.

What Did Fans Have To Say About Jennifer Aniston’s Post?

With her caption, Jennifer Aniston prompted fans to choose which of her gorgeous hairstyles were their favorites, and fans had differing opinions. However, it appears the majority of Aniston’s admirers prefer her haircut from her time on Friends. “Rachel or Rockstar,” former Bachelor star Ashley Ianconetti wrote in the comments section. Journalist Derek Blasberg was in agreement, as he wrote, “The Rachel, of course.”

However, other followers had a difficult time choosing which of Aniston’s hairstyles ranked number one. “Where is the ‘all of the above’ option?” one fan asked. “Don’t make us choose!!” actor and singer Rita Wilson begged. The comments under Aniston’s photo gallery were endless, proving the actress knows how to catch her fans’ attention. Since it was posted a day ago, Jennifer Aniston’s most hairstyle post has racked up over four million likes (one of her most popular posts to date).