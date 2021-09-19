Jennifer Aniston Took 5 Years To Develop This Hair Product—Here’s Why You Need It

Jennifer Aniston has launched her new haircare brand Lolavie, and the first magical product, the Glossing Detangler, has dropped.

The reviews are starting to come in on the hero product and they are overwhelmingly positive. Fans of the brand already want to know when new products will be released.

According to Lolavie, there will be more products, but there are no release dates as of yet. This isn’t surprising, as it took five years for the Glossing Detangler to come to fruition.

Aniston told Allure, “We’ve been in development for almost five years,” she explains. “I had been involved in another hair company years ago, and that’s where I got the bug of getting to go behind the scenes of how you [choose] ingredients and the process of development and marketing and all of that.”

The Lolavie website goes on to state, “Each product will only be released when it is just right… the best of what science and nature can offer to bring out the best in everyone.”

The Glossing Detangler

However, the first product is available, and you should probably go ahead and add it to your cart before it sells out! At only $25, this product is bound to go quickly!

The lightweight detangler will add shine, protect against damage, and prime with a “vegan thermal shield.” Made with chia, bamboo, lemon, vegetable ceramides, and fermented minerals, the glossing detangler will repair damage already done and protect hair from future damage.

Shining Reviews

Customers are not only loving the smell of the product but, are ecstatic about how their hair feels and looks.

One happy customer said, “Used the detangler for the first time yesterday and I’m LOVING it! My hair is soo soft, smells amazing, and helped my brush just glide through my hair. Jen definitely came through with this one.”

Another stated, “This stuff smells AMAZING and my hair is super soft and shiny. Lived up to the detangling claims (not a lot of products succeed in that regards with my hair), both before and after blow-drying. Can’t wait for more products to come out!”