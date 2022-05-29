Jennifer Aniston’s Hairstylist Shares The Secret To Her Beachy Waves

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Chris McMillan, the hairstylist that brought us “The Rachel” haircut, spilled the deets on Jennifer Aniston’s beachy waves, and we couldn’t be more excited!

Although The Morning Show star normally wears her hair straight, she has naturally wavy hair. And it is gorgeous. Honestly, it’s gorgeous however she decides to style it, but, her natural wave is stunning.

McMillan stated in the post that the style was only “touched up” minimally. So, this means Aniston’s natural wave pattern is flawless, and are we surprised? Not even a little.

We are into embracing our natural hair and hope that it’s a “trend” that continues. So, if you want to get low-maintenance beachy waves this summer, this is the way according to the GOAT of celebrity hairstylists.

How To Get Red Carpet Worthy Waves

In contrast to most how-to’s on curly hair/ beachy waves, McMillan stated that Aniston’s hair had air-dried before any product was applied. Insert head-exploding emoji here. I mean, we should probably take the word of professionals. And, I know in a world of TikTok videos and YouTube tutorials, it can be difficult to navigate. However, McMillan broke down the steps in his post.

After Aniston’s hair air dried, McMillan used a Dyson hairdryer “to blow dry the roots for direction,” and a GHD curling wand to touch up random pieces. He also “layered on” products after he dried/styled the hair.

The products that McMillan used on Aniston’s hair were all frizz-fighting, which is no surprise, as frizz is the arch-nemesis of the beachy wave. First, he applied Drunk Elephant detangling spray to Aniston’s locks. This leave-in mist protects the hair from damage, leaving the hair more manageable and healthy-looking.

Next up, Harklinikken Hair Hydrating Creme was added to seal in moisture and reduce any breakage. This hydrating creme improves hair’s elasticity and shine.

The next product used was Shu Uemura Ishi Sculpt Texturizing & Sculpting Hair Paste, a pomade that gives a radiant finish. The pomade adds texture and volume, giving Aniston’s piece-y look.

Lastly, Kérastase Discipline Oleo-Relax Anti-Frizz Oil Serum was added to smooth out any last holdouts of frizz. Made from shorea butter, virgin coconut oil, and rosa muscata fruit oil, it added another layer of protection and hydration to Aniston’s hair.

Shop The Products

