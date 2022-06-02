The Secret To Jennifer Aniston’s Gorgeous ‘Bronde’ Color Is Thanks To This One Product

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

The “Rachel” haircut took the world by storm in September 1995, and Jennifer Aniston has been a hair icon ever since. Her honeyed locks and bright blue eyes have been her most distinguishing features for years.

Oh, and the whole never-seeming-to-age thing—Aniston credits her go-to morning regimen for that one. But her signature tresses are made possible by Michael Canalé, Aniston’s colorist of 30 years.

And luckily for us, he recently shared his secret to maintaining Aniston’s golden “bronde” locks with Vogue.

The Original Bronde

Canalé was the colorist behind the chunky, face-framing highlights of the “Rachel.” And as Aniston’s style evolved, so did his coloring techniques. He slowly lightened her natural brunette to a golden, caramelly bronde—the first of its kind.

Aniston’s bronde color gives her an effortless, sun-kissed look that highlights her eyes and complexion. All that dimension was no accident, either. “Over time, you can see that I sanded out her hairline. As you add highlights, you deepen the root,” he told Vogue.

And because not even Jennifer Aniston is immune to color maintenance, Canalé formulated a product that would keep Aniston’s color vibrant in between sessions. This go-to gloss is the secret ingredient to the actress’s honeyed hairdo.

Midnight Blue Is Bronde’s Best Friend

Canalé Midnight Blue Signature Gloss is essential to maintaining Jen’s signature bronde. “It keeps the hair really shiny and seals the color while keeping the pieces around the face light and vibrant,” Canalé explained.

Aniston’s transition from brunette to blonde might have seemed easy, but that was all thanks to Canalé’s expertise. If done improperly, this color shift can create unflattering brassy tones. This Signature Gloss neutralizes brassy tones for a more natural, balanced color.

Canalé also knows that maintaining a lighter color on dark roots is inevitably hard on hair. That’s why he formulated this go-to gloss to add extra shine and vibrance to dull, color-damaged tresses.

Preserve And Protect Your Bronde

The Midnight Blue Signature Gloss magic doesn’t stop there, either. Canalé might color Aniston’s hair with a sunny, beachside look in mind, but the sun’s harmful UV rays can actually wreak havoc on hair.

Too much UV damage can cause harm to the hair’s cuticle. Consequently, hair becomes frizzy, dull, and brittle, while color grows dull, and hair loses its luster. So, Canalé made sure the Signature Gloss also included UV protection for Aniston’s tresses.

Finally (and most importantly), this product is incredibly easy to use. The gloss fits into your normal shower routine in between your shampoo and conditioner. Canalé recommends using the gloss every two weeks to keep hair looking healthy, vibrant, and shiny.

