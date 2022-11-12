Jennifer Aniston Boldly Speaks About Her ‘Challenging Road’ With IVF And Pregnancy

Jennifer Aniston finally set the record straight after all these years. For decades, the award-winning actress made headlines as the media speculated if Aniston was pregnant or even wanted to have kids. The now 53-year-old film producer went on record about the challenging fertility road she traveled for many years.

In a recent interview with Allure, Aniston spoke openly and boldly about her life and what it’s been like to be scrutinized in the public eye. With an acting career that has stretched for over 30 years, the Friends star has been the topic of countless headlines for decades.

However, one part of her personal life that always had people guessing was if the actress ever wanted to have children.

It’s a question that has been asked by the media for years. In fact, many of us can recall seeing the headlines of Aniston’s so-called baby pump. Still, the actress never openly shared whether or not she has tried to get pregnant—until now.

‘I Was Trying To Get Pregnant’

In the interview, Aniston admitted that for several years, she was trying for a baby.

“It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” Aniston said. However, the actress decided to keep the difficult journey out of the public’s eye.

“All the years and years and years of speculation … It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it.”

“I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed,” Aniston reflected.

‘I Don’t Have Anything To Hide’

As the actress shared more about her time spent yearning for a child, she remarked, “I have zero regrets. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

Although not being able to conceive was devastating for Aniston, the actress admitted that headlines calling her selfish for not having a baby just added to her pain.

“[The media said] I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

‘I Feel The Best [As] Who I Am Today’

As Aniston reflected on her difficult path of IVF and not getting pregnant, the producer admitted that she’s happiest with the person she is today. “I feel the best [as] who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s.”

The actress continued, “I would say my late 30s, 40s, I’d gone through really hard sh*t, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be. That’s why I have such gratitude for all those sh*tty things. Otherwise, I would’ve been stuck being this person that was so fearful, so nervous, so unsure of who they were.”

