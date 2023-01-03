Jennifer Aniston Always Has The Best Skincare Advice

Jennifer Aniston has shared some amazing skin care advice over the years. Let’s take a look at the beauty icon’s best suggestions to having radiant and healthy skin.

The Inside Matters Just As Much As The Outside

Aniston knows that what goes inside our bodies matters just as much as what we put on the outside. The actress is an advocate of taking vitamins and supplements to maintain healthy, glowing skin. One of her go-to supplements is Vital Proteins.

The award-winning actress loves the brand so much that she not only serves as their chief creative officer, but she also has collaborated with the company to cook up Vital Protein bars. Each bar is filled with protein and skin-boosting collagen peptides. Since each bar only has one gram of sugar or less, it’s easy to see why they’re a fan favorite!

Moisturizer Is Key

Most people know that moisturizing your face is a must if you want to have well-hydrated skin. However, what many seem to neglect is that quality matters when it comes to moisturizer. Sometimes it’s worth the splurge!

Aniston is a huge fan of Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream, a high-end moisturizer that the actress swears by. The skin cream has been a game changer not just for Aniston and other celebrities, but even for regular shoppers. In fact, the cream is said to visibly smooth wrinkles and permanently change your skin for the better.

A Good Beauty Routine Includes A Great Serum

Earlier this year, Aniston shared a rare inside look at the style icon’s makeup station. While many products caught the attention of several fans, there was one must-have item that we can’t stop talking about: her affordable serum stick!

Tatcha The Serum Stick is highly coveted and sought after due to its hydrating ability and bargain price. Plus, the weightless serum locks in moisture, making it the perfect addition to any skincare routine.

‘Collagen Is The Glue That Holds Everything Together’

While Aniston is known for her acting, she’s also an icon because of how she has gracefully aged. Although the 53-year-old is now in midlife, her radiant skin may cause you to think that she’s younger than she is.

Turns out, the secret to Aniston’s glowing skin isn’t something she puts on her body. In fact, she attributes her glow to collagen powder that she adds daily to her coffee and smoothies. A fan of Vital Proteins’ Collagen Peptides, the actress claims that “collagen is the glue that holds everything together.”

Indulge When You Want To

Aniston is often the subject of plastic surgery rumors. While the actress has admitted to having a nose job due to a partial nasal obstruction, she has said numerous times that plastic surgery just hasn’t been in the cards for her yet.

However, Aniston does receive treatments at a medical spa, including microcurrent facials and laser treatments. But the actress knows that not everyone can invest this much money in their skincare routine. Her advice? Eat well, work out, indulge when you want to, and “just stop eating sh*t every day.”

