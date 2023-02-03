Jennifer Aniston’s 5-Second Hair Hack To Get Major Volume Is An Oldie But Goodie

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Jennifer Aniston became a hair icon after debuting “The Rachel” bob on Friends nearly 30 years ago. The ’90s hairstyle that solidified Aniston as a hair legend was created by hairstylist Chris McMillan.

Since then, the actress has partnered with McMillan for all her hair looks, whether she’s rocking natural beachy waves hair or a sleek blowout. Recently, the actress revealed one technique by McMillan that gives major volume to any hair in just seconds.

Turns out, the secret to major volume is so simple that many of us have been doing it for years. In a quick Instagram reel, Anniston shared that her full-proof volumizing technique doesn’t require a stylist or expensive products. In fact, all you need is a hairdryer and hairspray.

Simply flip your hair upside down, spray with hairspray, shake your head, blow with a hair dryer while you continue to shake your hair, stand up, and voila, major volume!

It’s a technique that many of us who grew up in the ’80s and ’90s remember well. In fact, some people have been using it ever since! One person commented, “It’s really easy. We’ve been doing it since the ’80s.” Another Instagrammer shared that “everyone that lived through the ’80s” uses this tried and true technique.

After seeing the video, we wanted to know what products McMillan uses on Aniston. Thankfully, the stylist revealed in an interview with Vogue that Aniston’s go-to hairspray is Oribe Superfine Hairspray.

The hairspray offers “flexible, brushable, shiny-soft control” that’s perfect for adding volume to all hair types. Just remember to follow McMillan’s advice that less is more.

Another volumizing spray that’s popular with many celebrities is Serge Normant Volumizing Spray. Brooke Shields, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Meghan Markle are just a few stars who swear by the hair product. And it’s no wonder why! The weightless spray provides texture and volume to all hair types but is best for thinning and fine hair.

As for Aniston, Living Proof products are a brand she has raved about in the past. One fabulous hairspray the company offers is Living Proof Style Lab Control Hairspray.

The hairspray is lightweight, affordable, and delivers hold and shine that lasts throughout the day. It’s the perfect product to get Aniston’s look. Plus, Living Proof is committed to sustainability and certified cruelty-free by PETA, so you can also feel good about using their products.

Regardless of whether or not you’re going for “The Rachel” look, Aniston’s simple 5-second hack along with a quality hairspray is sure to give you the volume you’re looking for each and every day!