Jennette McCurdy Doesn’t Want Kids. So Why Is She Freezing Her Eggs?

Former Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy has opened up about her decision to undergo the egg-freezing process, revealing that, despite not wanting children at the moment, she’s taking proactive steps to keep her options open for the future.

In the latest episode of her podcast, Hard Feelings, McCurdy, 31, candidly shared her current stance on motherhood, stating unequivocally, “I do not feel in any way, shape, or form like I want kids. I cannot imagine a world in which someday I want kids.” However, the actress acknowledges that people change, and she is open to the possibility of her mindset evolving.

McCurdy expressed her fear of reaching the age of 40 and realizing she wants children but doesn’t have the biological means to make it happen. In an episode titled Egg Freezing, she explained that she wants to “bet on [her] future self wanting a thing that [her] current self can’t imagine wanting” rather than regretting not taking the opportunity to freeze her eggs.

Doctor Week

The actress shared details about her recent “doctor week,” where she underwent various health checkups, including a mammogram, ultrasound, pap smear, and genetic testing. Due to her family history—her mother was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer at 36—McCurdy has been receiving preventative mammograms since the age of 25.

During this week, McCurdy also scheduled an egg-freezing consultation, which led to the decision to explore the process further. She emphasized the complexity of her decision, stating, “I am trying to weigh these options, and it’s quite complex.”

McCurdy’s perspective on parenthood seems consistent with her previous statements, particularly from her September 2022 interview on Red Table Talk, where she expressed contentment as an aunt and remained open to the idea of wanting children in the future.

The actress, known for her roles in Nickelodeon shows like iCarly and Sam & Cat, has been using her podcast as a platform to discuss personal growth and tackle uncomfortable topics.