Jenna Ortega’s Wild Emmys Dress Turns Heads at 2025 Ceremony

Always one to stand out in the crowd, Jenna Ortega turned heads with her wild ensemble at the 2025 Emmys.

According to Page Six, the Wednesday star committed to her Netflix series role as she stepped out in iconic gothic makeup. She wore a Givenchy ensemble featuring a black skirt with a shimmering bra-top that had strands of gemstones and pearls.

The actress accessorized the ensemble with black heels, pearl studs, and a matching ring and bracelet from Pomellato.

Jenna Ortega at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Although she didn’t receive any 2025 Emmys nominations, Jenna Ortega presented the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a drama series.

Her Wednesday co-star, Catherine Zeta-Jones, also presented an award during this year’s event.

Jenna Ortega Previously Opened Up About Her Gothic Taste in Fashion

During a May 2025 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Jenna Ortega spoke about her unique gothic taste in fashion.

“I definitely feel like I have a bit more gothic taste than I did when I was a teenager,” the actress explained. “I’ve always been into dark things or been fascinated by them, but I was a Disney kid, and the whole thing is being bubbly and kind and overly sweet.”

She then said she only relates to her Wednesday character in terms of fashion. “You know, it’s like how you’re dressed in the schoolgirl costume. … There’s just something about it that’s very patronizing. Also, when you’re short, people are already physically looking down on you.”

While boys get away with more in the industry, Ortega said, “But girls, if they don’t stay as this perfect image of how they were first introduced to you, then it’s ‘Ah, something’s wrong. She’s changed. She sold her soul.’ But you’re watching these women at the most pivotal times in their lives; they’re experimenting because that’s what you do.”