Jenna Ortega Talks ‘Insane’ Time on ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Set: ‘The Most Fun’

With Beetlejuice 2 set to premiere later this year, Jenna Ortega opens up about how much fun she had on the set of the highly anticipated horror comedy.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier on the Emmys red carpet, Ortega stated that Beetlejuice 2 was some of the most fun she’s ever had on a set. “Visually, so exciting,” she said. Everything was practical. I think we’re not using very much CGI or something like that at all.”

Speaking about the Beetlejuice 2 cast, which includes the original castmates Catherine O’Hara, Michael Keaton, and Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega said, “Everyone did an incredible job. I felt so lucky to be there, it was insane… I can’t wait for people to see.”

Directed by Tim Burton, Beetlejuice 2 is a follow-up to the 1988 horror-comedy Beetlejuice, which is about a ghost who is recruited to help haunt a house.

Along with Ortega, O’Hara, Keaton, and Ryder, others in the cast included Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, Justin Theroux, and Juliana Yazbeck. The movie is set to premiere on Sept. 6, 2024.

Along With ‘Beetlejuice 2,’ Jenna Ortega Shares Some Details About ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

While also on the Emmys red carpet, Jenna Ortega spoke to Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox about the upcoming season 2 of Wednesday.

“I’ve received some scripts now for the second season,” Ortega explained, per Deadline. “And we’re definitely leaning into a little bit more horror. It’s really, really exciting because all throughout the show [Wednesday] never really changes and that’s what’s wonderful about her.”

Jenna Ortega then gave some hints for the highly anticipated season. “There’s some really good one-liners and I think everything is bigger. It’s a lot more action-packed. I think each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice.”

After filming the show in Romania for the first season, the Wednesday season 2 production will be taking place in Ireland. Executive producer, Steve Stark, said that the production will start at the beginning of April. Ortega will be an executive producer for the season.

“Romania was an amazing place to shoot creatively,” Stark explained. “But challenging in a lot of ways.”

He also said that London or Ireland were key choices. “The main reason for me was I shot 113 episodes of Vikings in Ireland,” he stated. “Love Ireland. We got an amazing deal at the same studio where we shot Vikings. Vikings is probably ending, so we moved back in there.”