Jenna Bush Hager Shares Touching Connection Between Her Wedding Day And The White House

Jenna Bush Hager has come a long way from her time spent growing up in the White House, but in a recent interview, she revealed the special way she connected with her time in D.C. while getting married.

The White House Connection At Her Wedding

Jenna wed Henry Hager in 2008, and the two were surrounded by family and friends. The day was made even more special by the touching bouquet she carried down the aisle. In a recent interview, Jenna revealed that her wedding bouquet was made by a White House staff member that she had known since she was a little girl.

“One thing that’s really beautiful about the White House, many of the people who work there are life-long employees,” Jenna explained. “So when Barbara and I first walked into the White House when we were seven years old, we met an incredible woman named Nancy who took us down to the flower shop, where all the flower arrangements are made.”

“At that age, we wanted to be crafters and she took us down and we made bouquets for our grandparents’ bedside,” she continued. “And years later, Nancy did the flowers for my wedding. So I think that really speaks to this incredible relationship that we made with the people who worked there. Spending time with them and being around them are some of my favorite memories.”

Hager’s Memories Of The White House

Hager and her twin, Barbara, have spent a lot of their childhood in the White House. When they were younger, they often visited their grandfather, George H.W. Bush, at the famous home. A few years later, the sisters moved into the White House when their father, George W. Bush, was elected president.

“We have so many memories of the White House. We were so lucky, especially when my parents were in D.C. we got to meet incredible people and travel around the country and the world with them,” Hager said when reminiscing about her time in D.C. “It’s so fun at any age but when you are trying to figure out who you are in the world it was such a gift.”

“I think my favorite memories are when we were little and my grandfather was president. Every Christmas we and all of our cousins and aunts and uncles would go and stay at the White House and have a huge family slumber party,” she continued.

“The White House could not be more magical at Christmas, it’s decorated so beautifully and so I have all these memories of smelling all these Christmas trees and playing with our cousins and feeling so cozy with our family and just being all together.”

Even though it’s been years since Hager has lived in the White House, it’s clear she still remembers her time there fondly, so much so that she incorporated it into her wedding plans.

More From Suggest

Jessica Simpson Seemingly Slurs Through Flonaze Ad, Fans Concerned



Julianne Hough Celebrates New Milestone After Finalizing Divorce With Brooks Laich



Hoda Kotb Opens Up About “Bone-Crushing” Experience She Had As A Teen