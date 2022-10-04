Jenna Bush Hager Shares The ‘Brutally Honest’ Remark Her Daughter Made In Relatable Parenting Moment

Jenna Bush Hager is no stranger to public scrutiny. The daughter of former president George W. Bush turned Today personality can handle the spotlight and the pressure that comes with it. So, while it’s safe to assume that the mom of three takes criticism in stride, like most moms, her daughter’s words cut deepest.

Mila’s Unfiltered And Unsolicited Beauty Advice

You think you’re holding it together and then your kid says something that makes you question everything. That’s exactly what happened to Bush Hager after returning home from a recent business trip.

Bush Hager discussed her homecoming while catching up with Hoda Kotb during a recent episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna. “One of my children is always checking me out,” Bush Hager told her co-host. “I got home from Scotland, I was so excited to see my children.”

The working mom was mid-hug with her daughter Mila when the nine-year-old gave her some brutally honest beauty advice. “She held me so tight but immediately she kind of looked back then looked at me and said, ‘You’re right, Mom.”

“I’m like, ‘I’m right about what?'” Bush Hager told Kotb. “And she’s like, ‘You do look better in makeup.'”

This isn’t the first time Mila has provided unfiltered feedback on her mother’s appearance. Bush Hager said her daughter has also critiqued her hair. After a recent workout, Mila told her, “You really should do something about those grays.”

Fans React: ‘Everybody’s Got That One Kid’

The show posted the clip on Instagram and fans were quick to share similar stories in the comments. “My girls used to say ‘mommy has on her shower face’ when I had no makeup on. I didn’t take it as a compliment,” one person wrote.



Many cautioned the unsolicited advice would only get worse with age. “Just wait until she’s a teenager!” one person wrote. “This is my child!! She’s now 38, married, a fabulous business woman and has no filter when it comes to pointing out my flaws and faux pas,” another mom added. “Unfortunately I sometimes do that and I’m 29,” another person admitted.

While the exchange is typical of many mother-daughter relations, it’s not exclusive to girls. “I have boys and [I] have the same issue,” one mom wrote. Another said, “My son told me I should get some “creams” for my face… He’s 12 #feralchildren.”

The truth keeps us humble. And even if it hurts, it makes us better, as commenters pointed out. “Jenna… do you!!” one commenter advised, “I raised 3 amazing daughters that I’m SO proud of. But they were all brutally honest with me in different ways. In the long run, it’s made me a better person and they are all three my besties! #proudmom”

