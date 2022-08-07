Jenna Bush Hager Reacts To Old Photo Of Herself At Summer Camp, Shares Important Message About Body Positivity

Jenna Bush Hager reminisced on her time at summer camp recently after talking about her own daughter’s time at camp this year. The Today host used the moment to share some important thoughts on maintaining a positive body image.

Hager: ‘Why Do We Spend Our Days Worried’ About Our Bodies?

Hager’s daughter Mila, 9, recently returned from summer camp, and her time at camp reminded Hager of her own summer activities. “A friend from camp texted me a photo of myself at camp at the same age as Mila,” she told co-host Hoda Kotb.

“It’s like this thing about being a girl, maybe it’s just me,” she continued. “Do you know what’s so funny? I remember thinking I never wore a bikini thinking that I was the chubby one and then I look at this little person and I think ‘You weren’t chubby, you were in a bikini and you were owning it and you loved it!’ So why do we spend our days worried about things like that?”

Fan Reactions: ‘So True!’

Fans were quick to agree with Hager. “So true! I look at my 40 year old self and think, ‘I look so fit and pretty, why was I fretting about my looks?’” one person wrote.

“We learn to be self critical by others judging us as we grow up!” one person pointed out. “Unfortunately we believe the critical & take it in as truth!” Another follower had some great words of wisdom for parents who want to build their kids’ self-confidence.

One Follower’s Advice: ‘Let’s Reach Out And Build Young Ones Up!’

“Agree ! wish we could encourage young ones not to focus on what they think are weaknesses . I have a high forehead & always felt self conscious & yes many times feeling chubby ! Omg looking back I wasn’t chubby, my forehead isn’t super high but my young eyes & insecurities needed to mature,” they wrote. “Let’s reach out & build young ones up ! Compliment them, help them to try out for a sport , a part in a play ! How boring if we all looked alike ! Jenna you were so cute !”

Hager’s message of body positivity is an important one, especially for young people who are struggling to fit in or figure out who they are. Fans of the Today show loved hearing her thoughts on embracing every part of yourself!

