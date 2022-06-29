Jenna Bush Hager Shares Which Star Her Husband Didn’t Want Her To Interview

Jenna Bush Hager has interviewed all manner of celebrities, from pop stars to politicians, but she recently revealed that only one interview subject has ever made her husband jealous and uncomfortable.

Hager was talking to Justin Sylvester as she filled in for Hager’s friend and Today show co-host Hoda Kotb, and he wasted no time asking her the important questions: “Who was hotter, Austin Butler or Harry Styles?”

“Why would you do this to me on a Monday?” Hager jokingly complained. However, she came to an answer in no time, telling Sylvester, “Austin Butler.” She then shared a story about her husband Henry’s reaction to Butler’s good looks.

Why Hager’s Husband Isn’t ‘Comfortable’ With Her Interviewing Butler

The couple attended a screening of Elvis, the Baz Luhrmann biopic that’s already a hit at the box office. After leaving the theater, Hager said her husband told her, “I don’t think I’m comfortable with you interviewing him.”

“Honey, you have not been jealous of me in years,” Hager told her worried husband. The couple has been married since 2008, and they share three children together, which is why Hager found her husband’s comments so funny.

Henry simply replied, “That’s the best looking man I’ve ever seen in my life.” Even though the Today show host thought her husband’s worries were ridiculous, she did admit that Butler is “so handsome and so kind.”

Butler’s Recent Star-Making Turn In ‘Elvis’

Butler isn’t just getting complimented for his looks and his kindness these days, but also for his acting ability. The actor is already getting rave reviews for his portrayal of Elvis Presley, and many are expecting Butler to score an Oscar nomination.

Elvis is doing numbers at the box office, even beating out Top Gun: Maverick for the top spot in the rankings. The movie made over $30 million on its opening weekend, while Top Gun: Maverick did just under that on its fifth weekend. However, the sequel to the hugely popular ’80s aviation movie is still dominating the theaters, making over $1 billion already.

With audiences flocking to theaters to see Butler’s performance as the “King,” it’s no surprise Hager’s husband might be feeling a little insecure about his wife spending any one-on-one time with the handsome and charismatic Butler.

