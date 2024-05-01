Jenelle Evans Sparks ‘Teen Mom’ Return Rumors With Breana Dejesus Reunion

Teen Mom fans are speculating Jenelle Evans is returning to the hit reality TV show following her recent reunion with former castmate Breana Dejesus.

According to Page Six, the reunion between Evans and Dejesus took place while the franchise’s camera crew was currently working on the next season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. The series, which kicked off in 2022, consists of both Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 cast members.

Jenelle Evans notably met up with Briana in Florida. The meet-up comes less than two months after Evans broke her silence about her separation from her husband, David Eason.

“I filed for separation,” Evans said in early March. “New chapter unlocked.”

The former reality TV star stated she would have gone straight to divorcing Eason. However, due to North Carolina laws, she was forced to be legally separated from him for a year.

“You have to prove you have two separate addresses,” Jenelle explained. “The problem with that is – neither of us wanted to leave – so whenever I had the window of opportunity that I was able to file for separation and I filed something called separation by bed and board.”

Through the North Carolina “bed and board law,” Evans is required to maintain a full separation for one year. “if you guys see each other one time – hook up – and end up back together but then you argue and you’re like, ‘Nah this isn’t going good.’ It doesn’t matter. The clock restarts, so they’re very particular here, which is crazy, so that’s where I’m at right now and the clock has begun.”

Evans was dismissed from the Teen Mom franchise in 2018 after Eason infamously shot and killed their family dog.

Jenelle Evans Previously Claimed She Wasn’t Fired From The ‘Teen Mom’ Franchise

Following the dog incident, Jenelle Evans told PEOPLE she wasn’t fired from the Teen Mom franchise. However, she wasn’t clear about the relationship between her and MTV at that point.

“My relationship with MTV right now – we just left it on a civil note,” Evans said at the time. And, you know, apparently, I’m still in an open contract, I hear.”

Jenelle Evans also stated at that point no one had spoken to her about being fired. “So, I mean, I’m confused, because I only talk to one of my old producers, but no one else will speak to me, so I don’t know. Things have been hush-hush.”

MTV did not respond to Evans’ comments. In early 2019, the network confirmed its relationship with her and Eason ended in February 2018. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019,” MTV stated. “And have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”