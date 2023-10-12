Jena Bush Hagar Apologizes For Inappropriate Joke She Made On ‘Today’

On a recent episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb found themselves discussing an article titled The Thirstiest Thing a Man Can Do Is Read. The hosts’ playful banter took an unexpected turn, with Jenna Bush Hager making a joke about affairs, only to later acknowledge that she had gone “too far.”

In the lighthearted exchange, Bush Hager and Kotb were quick to embrace the sentiment of the article, agreeing that a man reading a book is an attractive quality. Bush Hager, who shares three children with her husband, Henry Hager, humorously remarked that she gets “dehydrated” when a man takes out a book.

Kotb joined in on the fun, asking Bush Hager what she thought about a man reading in Central Park. The conversation then took an unexpected twist when Bush Hager joked, “If they have little eyeglasses too, just sitting reading, and if they’re reading something I respect? I mean, that could be a means for an affair.”

The comment, while clearly meant in jest, prompted Kotb to question Bush Hager’s defensiveness.

“Because I shouldn’t have said that!” replied Bush Hager. “I went too far.”

The lighthearted exchange between the co-hosts underscores the dynamic chemistry between Bush Hager and Kotb, providing viewers with an entertaining and relatable moment of self-reflection and humor.

Bush Hager’s relationship with her husband, Henry Hager, began in 2004 when they met during his work on a re-election campaign for her father, former President George W. Bush. The couple eventually tied the knot in May 2008. Their love story included a memorable “manipulative” proposal ultimatum that initially didn’t go as planned.

When reflecting on their early dating days during a February segment on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Bush Hager admitted to giving Hager an ultimatum about getting engaged. She playfully described it as a “manipulative ultimatum” and reminisced about saying, “You know, there are very handsome men over there, but we could get engaged?”

The couple has since welcomed three children into their family. Their first child, daughter Mila, arrived in April 2013. They expanded their family with the addition of daughter Poppy Louise in August 2015 and son Hal in August 2019.

As for future family plans, Bush Hager has shared her desire for another child, stating, “It’s sort of time for me to have another baby.” However, it seems Henry has put his foot down, firmly expressing that they already have three healthy children.

Jenna Bush Hager’s candid humor, shared with her co-host and the audience, exemplifies her ability to bring a touch of fun and spontaneity to the show. The playful exchange and Bush Hager’s willingness to acknowledge when she has taken a joke “too far” serve as a reminder of the authenticity and relatability that have made the Today with Hoda & Jenna segment a beloved part of morning television.