Jelly Roll Shows off Weight Loss in New Photos

Jelly Roll stuns and amazes his fans in new photos that clearly display his weight loss journey.

Videos by Suggest

The country musician has been on a crusade against his weight for years now. But his recent update pictures have put his progress in perspective. Jelly Roll previously said he wishes to be on the front of Men’s Health in 2026. And it looks like this wish could become reality.

The “Save Me” singer took to Instagram to show off his new form in the Vatican City. I would make a joke about his weight loss being miraculous, but that would be taking away from the dozens of months of hard work and dedication.

“I can fit in Louis Vuitton now. Pray for my bank account,” he joked.

Have a look below to see just how much weight he has lost. I know he’s been determined on his journey, but while in the Vatican City and Italy, I hope he treats himself to a pizza. I’m sure he’s deserved it.

Fans Obsessed With Jelly Roll’s Weight Progress

Although it doesn’t look like Jelly Roll is quite done with his journey, his fans are over the moon for him. They all rushed to the comments to provide their support and praise.

Naturally, his biggest fan, his wife, Bunnie XO, makes the top comment, “The hunkiest hunk of them all,” she wrote.

“Lookin good! See you next week!” exclaimed the official Grand Ole Opry account.

“BEYOND INSPIRING,” yelled one.

“SO PROUD OF YOU!!!!” yelled another, a little louder.

“Wow, transformation looks good on you! Bless!” supported a third.

“You lookin good brotha,” wrote one more.

Jelly Roll Has Inspired Millions With His Journey

Jelly Roll has been incredibly transparent with his weight problems and his journey.

Since his rise to fame, he has been using his platform to inspire and encourage others in the same place as he was.

Not only has he been encouraging people to take on challenges such as 2 Bears 5K, but he also has set up virtual groups, such as the Loser’s Run Club.

Many fans have embarked on their own journeys thanks to Jelly Roll. And I’m sure seeing these progress pics is the ultimate inspiration one would need.