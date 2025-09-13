jelly-roll-just-met-the-pope

“Son of a Sinner” singer Jelly Roll met the Pope on his home turf.

It’s all true. The rapper-turned-country-singer, real name Jason Bradley DeFord, shared a photo on Instagram Friday from his meeting with Pope Leo XIV. Dressed in a sharp black suit, Jelly is all smiles as he shakes hands with the Pope, who offers a polite, reserved smile in return.

“From rock bottom to holy ground,” Jelly Roll wrote alongside the snapshot.

He then quoted Matthew 18:20 from the Bible.

Of course, fans were seeing the light in the comments section.

“God bless you, brother. The world is a better place by you alchemizing your pain and tragedy in life and turned it into hope and healing and light, and grace and love!” one Jelly Rolly acolyte gushed. “Redemption at its finest. Thanks for being an example, bub” another onlooker added.

“For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I among them.”

Not to be outdone, Jelly’s wife, Bunnie Xo, also shared some shots from their evening.

“Life is ours, we live it our way. 9 years of us,” she wrote (channeling Metallica) alongside the sweet snaps.

Why Jelly Roll is Rubbing Elbows with the Pope

However, Jelly Roll didn’t travel to the Vatican to simply meet the Pope.

Jelly is set to perform in a historic concert at St. Peter’s Square, also featuring other artists like Jennifer Hudson and Andrea Bocelli.

“A celebration of music and human connection is on the horizon,” a press release for the concert explains. “Streaming live on Disney+, Hulu, and ABC News, the ‘Grace for the World’live concert unites gospel harmonies, classical mastery, and international artistry in a single event at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City.”

It adds, “Co-directed by Pharrell Williams and Maestro Andrea Bocelli, the performance closes the third World Meeting on Human Fraternity and celebrates the 2025 Jubilee Year.”

Featured artists also include John Legend, Karol G, Pharrell Williams, Teddy Swims, BamBam, Clipse, and the Voices of Fire Gospel Choir. Nova Sky Stories will present an aerial drone and light show inspired by the Sistine Chapel’s artwork.

“Grace for the World” streams live on Disney+, Hulu, and ABC News on Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. EST.