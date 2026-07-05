Jelly Roll’s Estranged Wife Makes Exciting Announcement Following Divorce News

Jelly Roll’s estranged wife, Bunnie Xo, is ready for some new life changes.

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Bunnie Xo, whose real name is Alisa Carter, took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she has been accepted to Arizona State University.

“Dr. Xo, loading?” she wrote in the post, per Page Six.

The podcaster made the exciting announcement just weeks after news broke of her and Jelly Roll’s divorce, after nearly 10 years of marriage. The musician filed on May 18, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Bunnie Xo previously revealed that a fight led to the split.

“On Mother’s Day, we had a little bit of an argument,” she explained. “Which I don’t think the details are necessary. And, in that argument, I was so fed up and so tired that I just looked at him and said, ‘Well, then file the f—ing divorce papers.'”

She further shared, “In our relationship, that is the one cardinal thing that you don’t say, even though my husband has said it numerous times. But, when I say it, it really holds weight because I’m not the type of person who says what I don’t mean.”

Following the argument, Bunnie Xo left Jelly Roll.

Bunnie Xo Says the Couple’s IVF Journey Impacted Their Relationship As Well

Meanwhile, Bunnie Xo pointed out that her and Jelly Roll’s IVF journey had complicated their marriage because of its setbacks.

Yes, everybody gets to see the reward at the end,” she said. “But it is not all bells and whistles. It’s not a beautiful journey.”

Bunnie Xo noted that the IVF journey had “wrecked” her emotionally, spiritually, and physically.

“It was so hard on that for the past year and a half, I became a shell of the person I was,” she reflected. “Because I’m doing this IVF journey. I’m fighting hard just to, you know, be able to produce enough eggs to make a baby with my husband, especially my age.”

Although the split is inevitable at this point, Bunnie Xo has defended Jelly Roll. She addressed speculation that her soon-to-be-ex has been dating a 21-year-old.

“My husband is not with Jessie Murph,” she stated. “That is absolutely f—ing kinda disgusting, guys. Love you guys for trying to put together the pieces, but that’s a 20-year age gap, and that’s disrespectful.”