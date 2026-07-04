shemar-moore-just-got-massive-career-news

Shemar Moore is heading back to familiar territory, starring in a spinoff of the show the Hollywood hunk already spent eight seasons heating up.

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S.W.A.T. Exiles is officially heading to Starz on September 25, thanks to a freshly inked deal with Sony Pictures Television, according to Deadline. Moore (and his tight tactical gear) is set to headline the new show.

The studio has also sold S.W.A.T. Exiles globally across Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The 10-episode series will launch simultaneously in select international markets.

The road to S.W.A.T. Exiles has been anything but straightforward for Sony Pictures TV. The spinoff made its debut at the LA Screenings in May 2025, complete with a surprise appearance from Moore himself… and all of this just two months after CBS pulled the plug on the original series.

Shemar Moore as Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson on ‘S.W.A.T.’ (Photo by Bill Inoshita/CBS via Getty Images)

Once production wrapped in February, Sony wasted no time shopping the series to buyers across Los Angeles, New York, and London… with Moore showing up to each screening. U.S. and international deals were locked in over the following four months, with Bell Media announcing its acquisition of S.W.A.T. Exiles for CTV as part of its 2026-27 upfront slate last month.

Shemar Moore Joined By NewComers and Familiar Faces for ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’

“The response to S.W.A.T. Exiles has been extraordinary and is a testament to the strength of the franchise, as well as the passion and commitment of Shemar Moore, Jason Ning and Neal H. Moritz, who have been outstanding partners throughout the process,” Keith Le Goy, Chairman, Sony Pictures Television gushed, per Deadline. “As we continue to expand the S.W.A.T. universe, this project reflects our broader strategy of making bold investments in premium IP and leveraging our independent studio model to identify opportunities, move quickly and maximize value around the world. The commitment from Starz, combined with robust worldwide sales, validates both the franchise’s lasting appeal and the strength of Sony’s global business.”

“S.W.A.T. Exiles engages a deeply passionate fanbase that aligns strongly with our audience,” Alison Hoffman, President, Starz Networks, added. “We’re thrilled to join forces with Sony to be the first place U.S. fans can experience this thrilling new chapter in the franchise.”

In S.W.A.T. Exiles, a botched mission drags Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore) out of retirement to lead an experimental squad of unpredictable rookies. To save both the city and his legacy, Hondo has to survive the generation gap, manage some massive egos, and turn these chaotic outsiders into an actual team.

The cast includes Lucy Barrett, Adain Bradley, Zyra Gorecki, Freddy Miyares, and Ronen Rubinstein. Jay Harrington and Patrick St. Esprit return as Deacon Kay and Commander Hicks, with David Lim reprising his role as Victor Tan.