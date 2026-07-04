Popular 2000s Rapper Owes Ex-Girlfriend $4 Million — Plus $1,000 Daily in Interest

A popular 2000s rapper is reportedly on the hook for millions of dollars, with a potential daily interest charge of over $1,000 that could stack up much faster than their old hits.

Videos by Suggest

According to TMZ, Soulja Boy (real name DeAndre Cortez Way) owes his ex $4.2 million following a jury trial that found him liable for “sexual battery, infliction of emotional distress, and other claims” in April 2025.

The ex-girlfriend of the “Pretty Boy Swag” rapper, who filed the lawsuit against Way under the name Jane Doe, is still working to collect the debt. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the balance continues to grow, accumulating $1,165 in daily interest.

His ex is still trying to collect the debt, and she has recently attempted to have the “Booty Meat” rapper’s music royalties auctioned off to the highest bidder to recover the multi-million dollar sum.

2000s rapper Soulja Boy in 2025. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the “Booty Got Swag” rapper responded to the April 2025 verdict by denying the allegations. He also announced plans to appeal.

Doe filed her lawsuit in 2021. She alleged that her romantic relationship with Way, which began while she worked as his personal assistant, became violent. The two dated on and off between 2014 and 2019. According to the suit, Way choked Doe and threatened her life when she refused to get back together with him.

Way has denied any wrongdoing, while acknowledging the relationship with Doe, who had originally sought $73 million in damages.

Soulja Boy Made a Prestigious ‘Forbes’ List in His 2000s Rap Peak

Soulja Boy rose to fame with party rap hits like “Crank That” and “Kiss Me Thru The Phone.” He hit his financial peak in 2010, when Forbes reported he made $7 million that year.

“I made more than $7 million,” he told BET at the time. “I’m sure I made more money than some people on the list.”

He added that he was “blessed and grateful to even be on the list ’cause I’ve been in the game since I was 17. I’m 20 now, and I’m on a list with people who’ve been in the game for years.”

Now 35, he has since branched out into producing music for other artists and developing video games.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.