harry-styles-sings-taylor-swift-breakup-anthem-hours-before-her-madison-square-garden-wedding

Harry Styles seemed to give a hat tip to his former lover, Taylor Swift, mere hours before she married football player Travis Kelce in Madison Square Garden.

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Just hours before the “So High School” singer said “I do” to the Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity host, Styles took the stage at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 3. Performing for his “Together, Together” tour, he just happened to dust off a breakup anthem (allegedly!) inspired by Swift herself.

According to fan footage posted to social media, the 32-year-old singer performed his 2017 hit “Two Ghosts,” widely believed to reference his 2013 breakup with Swift. Styles sang the chorus a cappella to the cheering crowd.

“We’re not who we used to be / We’re not who we used to be,” Styles croons in the footage. “We’re just two ghosts standin’ in the place of you and me.”

Back in 2012, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles took a stroll in New York City… the SAME CITY she got MARRIED in… COINCIDENCE??? (Photo by David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Meanwhile, the verse’s lyrics have led fans to conclude the song was written about Swift.

“Same lips red, same eyes blue / Same white shirt, couple more tattoos,” the former One Direction member sings.

Many fans believe these lines directly reference Swift’s 2014 track “Style,” which mentions a “red lip classic thing” and a “white T-shirt.”

Fans React to Harry Styles Performing Taylor Swift Breakup Anthem: ‘That’s Messed Up’

Naturally, Styles’s devoted fans and Swifties clutched their pearls over the audacity of him seemingly shade-throwing on Swift’s wedding day.

“That smirk… he knew exactly what he was doing,” one onlooker speculated on X. “That’s messed up, Harry,” another Swiftie declared. “He thinks everything is a joke,” another fan chimed in.

Their whirlwind romance may have only lasted a few months in 2012-2013, but it had a long shelf life… most notably fueling much of Swift’s 2014 album, 1989.

Regardless, the drama seems to have settled. After all, Styles’ fiancée, Zoë Kravitz, a longtime friend of Swift’s, attended the wedding solo.