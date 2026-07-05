president-trump-makes-late-night-fourth-of-july-speech-to-the-nation

Refusing to allow bad weather to derail his plans, President Trump addresses the nation in a late-night Fourth of July speech.

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At approximately 11:15 p.m., Trump took to the stage at Washington, D.C.’s National Mall to pay tribute to America’s 250th anniversary.

“For two and a half centuries our American Republic has stood as the crowning achievement of human history,” he stated. “And we’re doing better now than we’ve ever done before.”

The controversial world leader then touted about the US’s history, praising the country’s founding fathers, displaying antique flags, and even thanking veterans for their service.

He also declared that America is a “nation of winners” and would never be a “communist country.”

“Over 250 years, the world has seen the great empires, vast kingdoms, mighty nations, and terrible tyrants,” he shared. “They came, and they went. But after two-and-a-half centuries, this American republic still stands tall and strong, and that’s shown tonight.”

He then noted, “Americans have fought, bled, and died not just to secure those rights, but to expand them to citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed. Because we are one people, we are one family. You showed that tonight with one flag, and as our Declaration of Independence tells us, we are all made in the image of one almighty God. And a communist will never say that, that’s for sure.”

Trump Refuses to Cancel His Fourth of July Amidst Bad Weather in Washington D.C.

Hours before his speech, President Trump took to Truth Social to show he was ready to do whatever it took to make his Fourth of July speech – including staying up past his bedtime.

“Storms bring luck to whatever the occasion, he wrote. “They also make events a little bit more exciting! We will wait it out, I don’t care if it’s 2:00 O’Clock in the morning, or in one hour from now. Looks like it is going to pass, they always do. I will be there no matter what, but the “what” usually turns out to be a good thing.”

Remaining optimistic about the situation, Trump then encouraged the nation to stay up late by writing, “Saturday night, LET’S HAVE SOME FUN, even if we are out late tonight. They say 11:00 O’Clock for the speech. Who cares??? Remember two weeks ago when the big UFC Event was at 100% chance of heavy rain, all week long, and just minutes before the card started. Well, there wasn’t a single drop, and the fights turned out to be among the greatest in history, an event for the ages.”

“Our great veterans, especially the old timers, many of whom are there, went through hellfire, and it didn’t stop them,” he added. “It’s not going to stop us either! I’m not going to let some rain stop our 250th. I’m leaving the White House soon. God Bless America!”