jelly-roll-draws-backlash-after-explicit-rant-against-retail-worker-resurfaces

Footage of rapper-turned-country-singer Jelly Roll rolling out some righteous rage on a retail worker has resurfaced.

A very NSFW video from around 2022 has resurfaced on X, featuring the singer, real name Jason Bradley DeFord, recounting a triggering shoe store encounter. In the clip, he vents about the experience and even threatens to hit a teen employee with what he dramatically calls the “open hand of the Lord.”

The viral post, which has racked up over 2.5 million views, reads: “Jelly Roll crashes out at shoe store and says he’s going to hit a teen with the ‘open hand of the Lord.’ Allegedly, Jelly Roll was just made they didn’t serve him instantly, and came back to assault a young teen for the disrespect of not knowing ‘who he is.’”

In the video, Jelly Roll is visibly fuming while recounting the interaction. “I’m so f—ing mad right now,” the singer says in the clip—which he himself posted to TikTok back in 2022—while sitting in his car. “I just went to Fleet Feet, a place I’ve bought dozens of pairs of shoes at, and I took my 71-year-old mother there.”

Jelly Roll Lays into ‘Cocky’ Shoe Store Employee

“I watched the store manager walk up to a young man working the desk and go, ‘Hey, would you help that sweet old lady over there.’ Young man goes [Jelly shook his head no], and he points at a guy walking in the door, a younger man. I watched this young f—ing c—k-sucking, cocky prick just kind of shrug her off. Manager has to, I’m losing my voice I’m so mad just screaming at everybody in the store, the manager is so f—ing, just walks back and grabs another dude,” the now 41-year-old Son of a Sinner” singer recounted.

“The whole time I’m sitting there thinking, I want to f—ing hit this young man with the open hand of the Lord,” an emotional Jelly Roll added. “And I just go through it, I smile because I don’t want my mama to see me mad neither, ya know?”

Jelly Roll Claims He Went Back Inside the Shoe Store to Teach the Retail Workers ‘F—ing Etiquette’

The singer wasn’t about to let the retail worker’s slight slide without a little righteous revenge. After escorting his mom out of the store like a true gentleman, Jelly Roll made his way back inside… ready for an encore performance.

“I crawled in that f—ing kid’s a—,” Jelly Roll bragged. “And then the manager has the audacity to f—ing tell me, ‘Sir, could y’all talk about this outside. I don’t want my customers hearing.’ And I said, ‘B—h, you need to worry about the customers on the internet. You don’t need to worry about the three people in here buying a $180 pair of f-cking Hokas hearing it.”

“And one you wouldn’t have to worry about customers knowing what the f— is going on in this store if you taught some f—ing etiquette to your motherf-cking employees.”

Jelly Roll then insisted that God Himself backed his actions against the retail workers. Not only that, but it was through only supernatural intervention that he was able to contain his powerful, righteous anger.

“God is with me,” he insisted. “I am blessed. I am thankful, and I am grateful, and I am full of gratitude because if I was not, I would march back into that store right now and it would look like a scene out of a motherf—ing movie,” the “I Am Not Okay” singer concluded.

Jelly Roll’s Throwback Rant Leaves Internet Divided

Of course, the resurfaced video quickly drew some equally righteous backlash from social media users.

“Him playing the tough guy is some funny s—,” one X user quipped. “This rant is a complaint of entitlement,” another onlooker added. “And another fake Hollywood Christian takes the mask off … over some shoes …” a third onlooker wrote.

“This is definitely not something that a born-again man of God or Faith would ever post online! Seriously, go to a different store and, at the very worst, leave them a negative review,” yet another X user wrote.

However, plenty of Jelly’s fans leapt to his defense, backing him up for his rant against mildly rude clerks.

"He ain't wrong! Love me some Jelly Roll!!" one fan exclaimed.






