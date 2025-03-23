Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Rumored to Have Sent Out Wedding Invitations

Six years after they went public with their romance, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are reportedly ready to take their relationship to the next level – marriage!

Sources confirmed to Page Six that the couple has sent out wedding invitations just two years after they got engaged. The event will take place in Venice, Italy, sometime this summer.

Puck News founding partner and senior correspondent Dylan Byers was the first to report the exciting news.

The wedding invitation news popped up just weeks after a source revealed that Bezos and Sánchez will exchange vows on their $500 million yacht, Koru, off the coast of Italy.

The couple first got together in early 2019. However, they avoided being seen together until their divorces were finalized.

Jeff Bezos was married to MacKenzie Scott from 1993 to 2019. The former couple shares four children.

Meanwhile, Lauren Sánchez married American businessman Patrick Whitesell from 2005 to 2019. They have two children. Sánchez also has a child with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez.

Jeff Bezos proposed to Lauren Sánchez in May 2023

After two years together, Jeff Bezos presented Lauren Sánchez with a gorgeous engagement ring in May 2023.

A source spoke to People after the news broke about the engagement. “Her engagement ring is beyond stunning,” the insider said. “And huge! She keeps playing with it and looking at it. You can tell she loves it.”

Another source also declared that the couple was on “cloud nine” after the proposal. “So happy and madly in love.”

A few months later, during an interview with Vogue, Sánchez revealed she found the engagement ring under her pillow after a fancy dinner with Bezos on their yacht.

“When he opened the box, I think I blacked out for a bit,” she then stated. “We’re still thinking about the wedding. What it’s going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet.”