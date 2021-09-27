Jeannie Mai’s Ex And His Partner Talk Trash On Her Following Pregnancy Announcement

Usually, when someone announces pregnancy on social media, the following responses are happy, congratulatory, or a mixture of both. However, that can’t be said in Jeannie Mai’s case. After The Real talk show host announced her pregnancy with her husband Jeezy on Instagram, she received some rather harsh backlash from her ex-husband.

Jeannie Mai’s Pregnancy

On the Monday episode of The Real, Jeannie Mai revealed that she and her husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together. On the show, Mai shared that she initially never pictured herself as a mother. However, as she and Jeezy’s relationship grew deeper, everything changed. The talk show host remarked that “love can really change you.” In addition to announcing her pregnancy on The Real, Mai also shared a series of heartwarming pictures on Instagram featuring her baby bump.

Mai’s Ex-Husband Throws Shade Her Way

Jeannie Mai’s ex-husband Freddy Harteis had no problem throwing Mai under the bus after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram. The bitter comments all began when an Instagram user wrote that Mai’s “first husband prob biting bricks and screaming” under a post about the pregnancy. Shortly after the comment, Harteis took to the social media platform to defend himself. Still, it came off rather aggressive to most people. “I upgraded from trash to treasure a long time ago. Best decision I ever made,” Harteis wrote before adding, “Being truly happy is an amazing feeling.”

To add to an already heated situation, Harteis’ current partner, Lindsey Toole, also said some degrading things about Jeannie Mai. According to Toole, Mai mistreated her while she was pregnant amid Mai and Harteis’s divorce. “Every time something happens with her, we get bombarded by trolls because of the narrative she led people to believe,” Toole wrote on Instagram. “I truly don’t want to put her through what she put me through when I was pregnant,” Toole added to her lengthy Instagram comment.

Despite the harsh attacks Freddy Harteis and Lindsey Toole threw at Mai, neither she nor Jeezy have responded to the criticism. In fact, Mai appears pretty unbothered by the shade and other accusations coming her way based on her recent Instagram posts.

The past week Mai’s Instagram contained nothing but heartwarming pregnancy pictures and videos and sponsored posts related to her pregnancy. So even though it’s pretty evident that Harteis and Toole share considerable bad blood for Mai, the same can’t be said for Jeannie Mai and Jeezy. The only thing on Jeezy and Mai’s minds is excitement for their first child together.