Jeannie Mai Seemingly Moves on With R&B Star After Jeezy Divorce

Jeannie Mai might be hitting a high note with an R&B star, seemingly leaving her rapper ex, Jeezy, on read following their divorce.

In early February, TMZ reported that Mai was spotted getting cozy with R&B star Anderson .Paak. The two were seen at the Los Angeles hotspot Andy’s on February 10, sitting close together in a booth and appearing absorbed in their own conversation. According to TMZ, .Paak was also seen with his arm around the TV personality as they leaned in for an intimate chat.

TMZ spotted the potential new couple at Andy’s again later that month, reporting that Mai “flashed a big, knowing smile.” The event was apparently crawling with celebrities—even Anderson .Paak’s rumored ex, Mariah Carey, was there. To top it off.Paak himself performed that night. A celebration, perhaps?

Mai filed for divorce from Jeezy in June 2024, after marrying in 2021. The divorce was finalized in September 2024.

Jeannie Mai alongside her ex-husband, rapper Jeezy, in 2020. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Meanwhile, Anderson. Paak’s divorce from his estranged wife, Jae Lin, is ongoing. According to a recent filing, Jae Lin is seeking to share legal custody of their two children, ages 9 and 13, but wants primary physical custody. She has requested that Anderson .Paak (born Brandon Paak Anderson) is to be granted secondary physical custody with visitation rights.

R&B star Anderson .Paak on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ last month. (Photo by Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

In her divorce filing, Jae Lin cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She and the frequent Bruno Mars collaborator married in November 2010, shortly before their first child was born. The court documents list their separation date as “TBD,” mirroring .Paak’s own filing in 2024.