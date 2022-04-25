Who Is Jeanine Pirro’s Ex-Husband Albert Pirro?

Jeanine Pirro is a conservative talking head on Fox News who’s currently one of the co-hosts of The Five. Her ex-husband, Albert Pirro, is an interesting figure who once received a Presidential pardon from Donald Trump. Who is this guy? Let’s find out.

Once Lovers

The Judge Jeanine star married Albert Pirro in 1975. Together they have two children, but Albert has more. In the late nineties, he was accused of fathering a daughter. While he denied it, DNA testing proved he was the father. Albert’s been forced to pay child support since 1998. Even still, Jeanine stood by him until they split up for good in 2013.

Trump’s Final Day

As the minutes were winding down on his administration, Trump made a point of offering one final pardon to Albert. This set aside a tax evasion conviction that stalked him since 2000. Albert illegally deducted $1.2 million from his personal expenses as write-offs, something Albert did not deny. He said, “I clearly did not fulfill my responsibilities to make a diligent enough effort to disclose my tax returns.”

Trump and the Pirro family would have run in the same New York circles. They appear to be friends to this day, and Jeanine always had Trump’s back from her perch at Fox News. It’s not hard to connect the dots here and see why Albert’s case would be on Trump’s mind as he exited office.

Sentenced to 29 months, Albert only had to serve 17 of them. His was just one of 70-plus pardons and commutations given on Trump’s last day. Steve Bannon and Lil’ Wayne also got off scot-free thanks to Trump.

Why The Divorce?

The last decade of the Pirro marriage was tumultuous, to say the least. On top of the paternity scandal and tax evasion, news spread of Albert being spotted with Lisa Santangelo, who is 20 years his junior. When he was asked about it by New York Magazine, he only dug a deeper hole.

“There’s no harm in having a female friend. I think there’s a difference between being charming and holding yourself out as being available,” Albert said. He added that he wasn’t getting enough attention from his wife at home, publicly embarrassing her. She responded by allegedly wiretapping his boat for proof of an affair.

In any case, the union was not to last. The two separated in 2007 and formally divorced in 2013. Their home was sold in 2016. The two don’t seem to have anything to do with one another anymore.

