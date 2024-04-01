‘Jealous’ Billie Eilish Slammed as ‘Dreadful, Miserable Girl’ for Alleged Taylor Swift Diss

Podcasters Claudia and Jackie Oshry responded to Billie Eilish’s criticism of big artists’ “wasteful packaging.” Many individuals assumed Billie was specifically referring to Taylor Swift. As a result, Claudia and Jackie slammed Billie as a “dreadful, miserable girl.”

On Friday’s episode of The Toast, hosts Claudia and Jackie reacted to the Billboard article where Billie bashed “some of the biggest artists” for their unsustainable packaging.

“She might as well have said ‘that blonde girl whose name rhymes with Faylor,’” said Claudia. “I don’t think we could speculate this to be about anyone else.”

“This girl is so dreadful and she’s always been dreadful, but now she’s sticking her nose in some things where it doesn’t belong,” Jackie added. “Dreadful, miserable girl.”

In her Billboard interview, Billie discussed the unsustainability of mass vinyl production in her industry.

“I can’t even express to you how wasteful it is,” she said. “It is right in front of our faces and people are just getting away with it left and right, and I find it really frustrating as somebody who really goes out of my way to be sustainable and do the best that I can and try to involve everybody in my team in being sustainable — and then it’s some of the biggest artists in the world making f–king 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more.”

In response to Billie’s comments — which many believe were about Taylor Swift — Claudia and Jackie were not pleased.

“A whole part of this conversation that Billie’s not talking about is how Taylor has completely resurrected a dead industry,” said Claudia. “You can’t be the best at everything: you can’t be the most sustainable and be resurrecting industries and be a titan of industry.”

Over the weekend, Billie posted to her Instagram story to clarify that she was not targeting one particular artist (aka, Taylor Swift): “Okay so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what I said in that billboard article,” she wrote. “I wasn’t singling anyone out. These are industry-wide systemic issues. And when it comes to variants, so many artists release them — including ME ! which I clearly state in the article.”