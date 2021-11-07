Jay Z Joined Instagram, Quickly Amassed Almost 2 Million Followers, But That’s Not Where The Story Ends

It only took a day for Jay-Z to tire of Instagram. The rapper made headlines when he created a new Insta account on Wednesday, becoming the first person ever to get a follow from Beyoncé. However, his account was deactivated after just one post, which earned more than 600,000 likes in the few hours it was up.

Jay-Z’s Latest Project

The “Empire State of Mind” rapper gained more than 2 million followers in just 12 hours. His only post was to promote his latest project, the Netflix movie The Harder They Fall, starring Idris Elba and Regina King. Jay-Z produced the film and wrote original music for the soundtrack. The artist has previously produced 2013’s The Great Gatsby and 2014’s Annie, along with documentaries Made in America and Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story.

The movie is notable for being one of the few Westerns whose principal cast members are all African-American. Although the story is fictional, its characters are based on real cowboys, lawmen, and outlaws of the American West. Along with Elba and King, the movie stars Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, and Lakeith Stanfield.

Why Did He Deactivate?

Fans are speculating about his quick departure from the app. Some think his singular post was part of a contractual obligation to promote the movie. Others joked that he quickly tired of fans flooding his DMs.

It’s not the first time Jay-Z has joined Instagram. In 2015, he created an account to post a birthday tribute to Michael Jackson, deleting it shortly after.

By Thursday, his account was gone, taking that Beyoncé follow with it. The superstar couple has been married since 2008 and they have three children together. The two recently teamed up for a series of ads for Tiffany and Co. and its “About Love” campaign. The “Crazy In Love” singer even got to wear the famous Tiffany Yellow Diamond. It’s one of the largest yellow diamonds in the world, last seen around Lady Gaga’s neck at the 2019 Oscars.



He might not be on social media, but Jay-Z has plenty of other accolades. According to Forbes, his net worth is $1.4 billion, with assets ranging from his entertainment label Roc Nation to his champagne and cognac brands. With The Harder They Fall, the rapper is set to dominate the film industry as well.