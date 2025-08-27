former-nfl-player-jay-cutler-receives-jail-time-sentence-as-part-of-2024-dui-plea-deal

Nearly a year after Jay Cutler was arrested for a DUI and weapons charge, the former NFL player received jail time as part of the case’s plea deal.

Videos by Suggest

As previously reported, Cutler was arrested last October after allegedly rear-ending the back of another vehicle in Franklin, Tennessee. Responding law enforcement officials stated the former athlete was slurring his speech. Although Cutler refused to do field sobriety tests, a blood sample was later taken at a nearby hospital under a warrant.

He was released from jail on a $5,000 bond hours after his arrest. The football player was also accused of attempting to flee the scene before offering to pay the driver of the other vehicle $2,000 if they didn’t call the police.

Jay Cutler poses for a booking photo after being arrested on charges of a DUI and possession of multiple weapons while intoxicated on Oct. 17, 2024, in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Franklin Police Department via Getty Images)

Culture was later charged with DUI as well as failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision, implied consent, and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

According to local media outlet WSMV, Cutler pleaded guilty to one charge of DUI before a Williamson County, Tennessee, judge earlier this week. As part of the plea deal, the charges related to weapon possession and other offenses were dismissed. However, he must forego the firearm.

After pleading guilty to the DUI charge, Jay Cutler was sentenced to four days in jail, which he has to serve next month. He is also to pay a $350 fine and take DUI safety classes after serving his jail time. While he’s on unsupervised probation for a year, his Tennessee driver’s license has been revoked.

Jay Cutler Calls His Ex-Wife Kristin Cavallari ‘Reckless’ Days Before His DUI Case Sentencing

Days before he was sentenced for his DUI case, Jay Culture called his ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari, “reckless” for saying she didn’t receive anything from him in their divorce settlement.

“Let’s think about this logically. ‘Not a penny,'” he said while discussing the situation on his Take It Outside podcast. “Ok. Married for, I don’t know, seven years or so years, three kids. You can go and see how much I made in the NFL. It’s online. You can see the contract from year to year and the total amount at the end of 12 years.”

Continuing to share his thoughts about Cavallari’s comments, Cutler stated, It’s irresponsible. I think it’s reckless. I think it’s borderline slander to insinuate that there was zero dollars split during the marriage that each side got.”

He then called his ex-wife’s statements “completely false and completely untrue.”

“I’ve got a divorce decree,” Cutler noted. “I’ve got something that’s signed by the judge – it’s like, 67 pages – it says the number breakdown.”

He added that the divorce settlement amount was “definitely not zero.”