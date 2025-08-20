Jay Cutler Accuses ‘Reckless’ Ex-Wife Kristin Cavallari of Lying About Their Divorce Settlement

Former NFL player Jay Cutler has accused his ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari, of lying after she spoke out about their divorce settlement.

During the June 18 episode of her Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, the Laguna Beach alum discussed the creation of her skincare and jewelry company, Uncommon James, when she brought up her split from Cutler.

“I have never gotten a penny from my ex-husband,” Cavallari claimed. “I didn’t get any money from our divorce, so let’s just clear that up.”

More than a month after the discussion, Cutler decided to go public with his response to Cavallari’s claims by discussing them on his “Take It Outside” podcast.

While referring to his ex-wife as “reckless,” Cutler said, “Let’s think about this logically. ‘Not a penny.’ Ok. Married for, I don’t know, seven years or so years, three kids. You can go and see how much I made in the NFL. It’s online. You can see the contract from year to year and the total amount at the end of 12 years.”

Cutler, who made approximately $127.9 million during his 12-year NFL career, noted that there is “not a judge in the state of Tennessee” who would have signed off on a divorce agreement that would allow him to keep all of his money.

He noted Cavallari’s Uncommon James was deemed “marital assets” because it was created during their marriage.

“It’s irresponsible. I think it’s reckless,” Cutler stated about Cavallari’s remarks. “I think it’s borderline slander to insinuate that there was zero dollars split during the marriage that each side got.”

Continuing to call Cavallari’s statements “completely false and completely untrue,” Cutler said, “I’ve got a divorce decree. I’ve got something that’s signed by the judge – it’s like, 67 pages – it says the number breakdown.”

Jay Cutler Says His Divorce Settlement With Kristin Cavallari Was ‘Definitely Not Zero’

Although he didn’t disclose the actual amount of his divorce settlement with Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler said it was “definitely not zero.”

When asked by his podcast co-host, Sam Mackey, if the divorce settlement was enough for Cavallai to “live comfortably” on, Cutler answered, “Without an absolute doubt.”

He went on to say that he “hates”even to address the situation. However, he noted it “gets to the point where it’s untrue.”

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari called it quits in 2020 after being married for nearly a decade. The divorce was finalized in 2022.

The former couple shares three children: Camden, 13, Jaxon, 11, and Saylor, 9.