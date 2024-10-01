Jason-Sudeikis-begs-fans-to-leave-him-alone-after-they -scared'-him-outside-LA-club

Actor Jason Sudeikis was recently startled after leaving an LA comedy club as fans began to swarm him asking for autographs.

While Sudeikis spent some time at the Dynasty Typewriter Comedy Club in L.A., fans waited outside of the venue in hopes of a sighting. According to TMZ, about 15-20 people were looking to get autographs from the actor.

Jason Sudeikis Begs Fans to Leave Him Alone in Wild Video

He was first seen signing a couple of autographs, but soon after started to walk towards his car. In a video of the altercation, several fans can then be seen following the actor down the street.

Sudeikis eventually turns around to the crowd saying, “Guys, please, stop, stop, I’m not going to sign anything.” He continues to address the fans, “I’m sorry, that was a lot, that scared the shit out of me.”

Just before walking off the actor then says, “For real, I’m just a human being. Please, I’m going home, good night.”

This story might sound somewhat familiar. New pop star Chappell Roan has also recently addressed fans for harassing her while she’s out in public. Roan posted a video to TikTok in August letting fans know that harassment and stalking of celebrities is not ‘normal’ behavior.

In the short video, the singer says, “I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever is a normal thing to do to people who are famous.” She continues to explain why she believes fans shouldn’t have the right to treat celebrities however they want. She closes out the video by saying, “I’m allowed to say no to creepy behavior okay.”

With all of the attention brought upon Chappell for setting boundaries with her fans, maybe Jason Sudeikis was feeling inspired!