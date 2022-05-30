Jason Momoa Fans Worried For His Health After He Posts From Hospital

Fans of Jason Momoa are expressing concern after the actor posted a picture of himself getting an MRI, with friends and social media followers sounding off in his comments section to wish him well.

Momoa Posts Hospital Photo, Worrying Fans And Friends

“you got to break some eggs to make an omelette,” Momoa captioned a photo of himself lying shirtless in the MRI machine. “aloha j. thankful for my ohana and friends.” Justice League co-star Gal Gadot commented, “Oh no!”

Actor Pablo Schreiber wrote, “Oh no! You alright dude?” Fans were also concerned. “Hope the doctors find the problem and can help fix it!! Sending healing vibes,” one person wrote. Another joked, “But the real question… did it knock any sense into you? Sorry…. Channeling my mom there for a second. Hope all is well!!!”

It’s unknown what the exact reason was for Momoa’s MRI, but a source told People the actor is “OK” and that the MRI was done as “a precaution.” This isn’t the first health issue Momoa has had to face recently.

His Recent Health Issue

The actor revealed that he had surgery to remove a hernia just one day before attending this year’s Oscars ceremony and shortly after wrapping up filming on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. “Well, I just finished [filming],” he told Extra. “That’s why … I had a hernia surgery yesterday. Throwing bodies around. I’m getting old, bro.”

Some have wondered if the MRI scan had anything to do with the stunts he had to do while filming Fast X, the next movie in the Fast & Furious franchise. Filming just wrapped and, since Momoa is known for going hard on set, it’s possible that he got injured while working.

Momoa’s Romantic Life

This isn’t the only major thing going on in Momoa’s life. The actor, who recently split from Lisa Bonet, is currently dating actress Eiza González. “It’s very casual,” a source told Us Weekly. “[They are] having fun and getting to know each other.”

The two have been rumored to be an item since April after they were spotted at a premiere together. “Ever since they met, there has been an attraction,” the insider continued. “Both of them are very attracted to each other and they’re seeing where things go.” The Aquaman star has not revealed the reason behind his MRI, but fans and friends are glad to hear he is doing okay and hoping that he continues to stay healthy.

