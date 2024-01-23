Jason Kelce’s Daughter Has Best Reaction to His Shirtless Shenanigans at Chiefs Game

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs met again in the playoffs. This time it was in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. While the game ended in a 27-24 shootout in favor of Kansas City, much of the focus was off the field.

After Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, Jason’s brother, scored a touchdown, the Eagle’s center went ballistic. After the touchdown, CBS cameras caught Jason in a private suite chugging beers and celebrating his brother’s scoring. Kelce’s daughter, Ellie, had a hilarious four-word response to the viral moment.

“Dad boobs are showing,” Kelce revealed in a screenshot posted to his Twitter account following the Chiefs win.

Buffalo is awesome, the energy is contagious. Such an incredible experience!! pic.twitter.com/HzKiGRMFwm — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) January 22, 2024

Jason Kelce’s Brother Travis Does Heart Hands Celebration After Touchdown

That touchdown was the first time Kelce had scored in eight games. After he crossed the end zone, CBS cameras showed the tight end signaling a heart toward the top of the stadium. The gesture was seemingly in response to his brother’s reaction as well as his new beau. Country music star Taylor Swift was also in attendance for the much-anticipated matchup.

Aside from the obvious emotion of the moment, it was also a career milestone for Travis.

He and Mahomes became the second quarterback and tight end combo to have 15 touchdowns in the playoffs. After connecting on a second touchdown in the second half, they have the most of all time with 16.

New England Patriots legends Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady are second with 15. San Francisco 49ers legends Joe Montana and Jerry Rice are next on the list with 12.

Chiefs Owner Breaks Silence on Taylor Swift

Not everyone has been thrilled about Travis and Taylor Swift’s new relationship. But the most noted disdain has come from NFL fans. Their biggest gripe has been how the expansive coverage of the country music star has distracted from the game. But Chiefs owner Clark Hunt sees no issue with the new “it” couple.

“We’re so happy for Travis Kelce and Taylor in their relationship,” Hunt said.

“I’ve had a chance to meet her at one of the many games that she’s attended this year, and she’s just as sweet as she can be. I also got to see her play here twice this past summer, and what an incredible performer. Just one of the most amazing artists of our time.”